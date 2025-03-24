The procurement exercise has attracted 67 battery energy storage companies but only six have emerged as winners. The average bid stood at CNY 0. 473/Wh ($65/kWh). From ESS News Public procurements in China continue to demonstrate exceptionally low price levels for lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems (BESS). In the latest tender, more than 80% of bidders quoted prices below CNY 0. 5/Wh ($69/kWh), highlighting the fierce competition in the world's biggest BESS market. On March 18, Huadin Group, one of the five largest state-owned power generation enterprises in China, released ...

