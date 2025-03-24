Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (TSXV: RML) (the "Company" or "Rusoro") notes that a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Reserve Ltd. (TSXV: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve"), Dalinar Energy Corporation ("Dalinar Energy"), previously announced submission of a credit bid to purchase 100% of the common shares of PDV Holding, Inc. ("PDVH"), the indirect parent company of CITGO Petroleum Corp. Rusoro further notes that Dalinar Energy announced that its bid was not recommended by the Special Master under the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court") sale process of PDVH's shares as the "Stalking Horse" or the "Base Bid." Dalinar Energy's bid was supported by a consortium that included Rusoro, Gold Reserve, Koch Minerals Sarl, and Koch Nitrogen International Sarl.

The terms of Dalinar Energy's bid have now been publicly disclosed by the Special Master and information on such bid, and the other bids submitted to the Special Master, can be found at www.goldreserve.bm/bids. The Special Master recommended as the "Stalking Horse" a $3.699 billion bid by Red Tree Investments, an indirect subsidiary of Contrarian Funds, LLC, an affiliate of Contrarian Capital Management, LLC. A copy of the Special Master's recommendation can be found at www.goldreserve.bm/special-masters-recommendation. Parties in interest have an opportunity to object to the Special Master's recommendation, and a Court hearing will be subsequently held for the Court to consider approval (if any) of the selection of a "Stalking Horse."

Rusoro is being advised by Rothschild & Co as its financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and DLA Piper LLP as its legal counsel to assist the Company in the maximization of the value of its U.S. Judgement in the PDVSA sale process or otherwise.

The principal business activities of Rusoro were the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties. Since Venezuela expropriated Rusoro's assets in Venezuela in 2012 the Company has been focused on the recovery of its Arbitration Award.

