The Oncology Institute Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Guidance for 2025

CERRITOS, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) ("TOI" or the "Company"), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Recent Operational Highlights

Cash flow from operations in Q4 2024 was approximately $4.2 million, due to disciplined working capital management that saw improvements across receivables, inventory, and payables.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased 12% in Q4 2024 as compared to the prior year period, as a result of our ongoing efforts to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and optimize our overhead resourcing.

Entered into a new agreement with our primary drug supplier, improving discounts across the board, including volume based discounts, which optimize our cost positioning as we work towards our revenue growth targets.

Launched six new contracts across the third and fourth quarter totaling over 250,000 lives. Value-based patient services increased sequentially by over 15% from Q3 2024, with further revenue upside anticipated as these contracts mature.

Achieved a record quarter of revenue for the pharmaceutical dispensary revenue, which has continued to see increased attachment to clinic visits overall, including from our retail pharmacy in California, which has now lapped a full year of operation after its introduction in the fourth quarter of 2023. The maturation of this pharmacy will lead to a more normalized level of growth in the dispensary business going forward, which we expect to continue to be a key contributor to TOI's future growth.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $100 million, an increase of 16.9% compared to the prior year quarter

Gross profit of $15 million, an increase of 1.8% compared to the prior year quarter

Net loss of $13.2 million compared to net loss of $18.8 million for the prior year quarter

Basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.14) and $(0.14), respectively, compared to $(0.21) and $(0.21) for the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $(7.8) million compared to $(6.3) million for the prior year quarter

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $50 million as of December 31, 2024

Management Commentary

Daniel Virnich, CEO of TOI, commented, "I am very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter of 2024. We were able to reduce our cash burn and generate positive cash flow from operations for a second consecutive quarter, driven by disciplined working capital management. Additionally, both dispensary and value-based patient services are gaining widespread adoption in the marketplace, as we build around the chassis of our fee-for-service patient services business. As we enter 2025, we will continue to build on our momentum through strong operational management, increased efficiencies, and strategic market expansion."

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025

TOI uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash flow, each a non-GAAP metric, as an additional tool to assess its operational and financial performance. See "Financial Information: Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Regulation S-K, TOI is not reasonably able to provide a quantitative reconciliation for forward-looking information of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash flow to net (loss) income and net cash provided by operations, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, without unreasonable efforts due to uncertainties regarding taxes, capital expenditures, share-based compensation, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of liabilities, unrealized (gains) losses on investments, practice acquisition-related costs, consulting and legal fees, transaction costs and other non-cash items. The variability of these items could have an unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on TOI's future GAAP financial results.

2025 Guidance Revenue $460 to $480 million Gross Profit $73 to $82 million Adjusted EBITDA $(8) to $(17) million Free Cash Flow $(12) to $(21) million

The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $(5) to $(6) million in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to seasonal factors such as new year drug price increases and lower encounter volumes. TOI's achievement of the anticipated results is subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The outlook does not take into account the impact of any unanticipated developments in the business or changes in the operating environment, nor does it take into account the impact of TOI's acquisitions, dispositions or financings. TOI's outlook assumes a largely reopened global market, which would be negatively impacted if closures or other restrictive measures persist or are reimplemented.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated revenue for Q4 2024 was $100 million, an increase of 16.9% compared to Q4 2023, and a 0.4% increase compared to Q3 2024. The increase is driven primarily by our dispensary revenue due to our California based pharmacy, which continues to exceed fill expectations.

Revenue for patient services was $50 million, down 10.6% compared to Q4 2023. The decrease in patient services was due to the loss of a large contract in July 2024. Dispensary revenue increased 72.4% compared to Q4 2023 due to an increase in the number of filled prescriptions and an increase in the average revenue per filled prescription. Clinical trials & other revenue increased by 22.5% compared to Q4 2023 primarily due to an increase in Proposition 56 revenue and TOI Clinical Research revenue.

Gross profit in Q4 2024 was $15 million, an increase of 1.8% compared to Q4 2023. Gross profit is calculated by subtracting direct costs of patient services, dispensary, and clinical trials and other from consolidated revenues.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in Q4 2024 were $25 million or 24.8% of revenue, compared with $28 million, or 32.7% of revenue, in Q4 2023. The decrease in SG&A is a direct result of our ongoing efforts to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and optimize our overhead resourcing. Through selective outsourcing, planned attrition, and modest downsizing, we have been able to lower operating costs without compromising the quality of care or service we deliver.

Net loss for Q4 2024 was $13.2 million, a decrease of $5.6 million compared to Q4 2023 primarily due to an increase in operating revenue and decrease in SG&A expenses, offset by a decreased change in fair value of derivative liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(7.8) million, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to Q4 2023, primarily as a result of a decrease in share-based compensation and the change in fair value of derivative liabilities.

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $393 million, an increase of 21.3% compared to the prior year, driven by the contribution of our CA based pharmacy.

Revenue for patient services was $205 million, a decrease of 4.0% year-over-year, due to the loss of a contract earlier in 2024, offset by new contracts in the latter half of 2024. Dispensary revenue increased 73.3% compared to the comparable prior year period due to an increase in the average revenue per filled prescription. Clinical trials & other revenue increased by 24.8% compared to the prior year period due to an increase in miscellaneous contract revenue.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $54 million, a decrease of 9.4% year-over-year. The loss in gross profit is largely attributed to the impacts of industry wide compression of margins on Part D medications, related to changes in DIR fee assessment.

SG&A expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for year ended December 31, 2024 were $108 million or 27.4% of revenue, compared with $114 million, or 35.1% of revenue, in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to cost-management efforts to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $64.7 million, a decrease of $18.4 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to the increase in gross profit and the change in the fair value of the warrant, earnout and conversion option derivative liabilities, offset by the goodwill impairment charge and increased operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(35.7) million, a decrease of $9.9 million compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the change in fair value of the warrant, earnout and conversion option derivative liabilities.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI and its affiliates are advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With approximately 120+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates at approximately 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "preliminary," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "predict," "potential," "guidance," "approximately," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, anticipated financial results, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of TOI and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by anyone as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of TOI. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the accuracy of the assumptions underlying the 2025 full fiscal year outlook and the Q1 2025 outlook with respect to Adjusted EBITDA discussed herein, the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which TOI may become a party or investigations to which TOI may become or is subject that could interrupt or limit TOI's operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in TOI's patient or payors' preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; failure to continue to meet stock exchange listing standards; the impact of COVID-19 on TOI's business; those factors discussed in the documents of TOI filed, or to be filed, with the SEC, including the Item 1A. "Risk Factors" section of TOI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that TOI currently is evaluating or does not presently know or that TOI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect TOI's plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. TOI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause TOI's assessments to change. TOI does not undertake any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing TOI's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). TOI's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release in conjunction with TOI's financial statements and the related notes thereto.

TOI believes that the use of Free Cash Flow provides an additional tool to assess the Company's financial performance, evaluate its ability to generate cash from operations, and plan for future investments and obligations. Free Cash Flow is useful in understanding the cash available for strategic initiatives. It also helps in comparing TOI's financial performance with other similar companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to provide insights into their cash generation capabilities. However, the principal limitation of Free Cash Flow is that it does not account for certain cash outflows or inflows that are required by GAAP to be recorded in TOI's financial statements, such as mandatory interest payments or certain capital expenditures, which may impact the overall financial health of the Company. TOI defines Free Cash Flow as net cash flow provided by (used in) operations plus cash interest, less capital expenditures.

TOI believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool to assess operational and results of our performance, to plan and forecast future periods, and factors and trends in, and in comparing our financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in TOI's financial statements.

TOI defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes, non-cash items, share-based compensation, goodwill impairment charges, change in fair value of liabilities, unrealized gains or losses on investments and other adjustments to add-back the following: consulting and legal fees related to acquisitions, one-time consulting and legal fees related to certain advisory projects, software implementations and debt or equity financings, severance expense and temporary labor and recruiting charges to build out our corporate infrastructure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP metric, is set forth below.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, Change (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ % Net loss $ (13,182 ) $ (18,754 ) $ 5,572 (29.7 )% Depreciation and amortization 1,707 1,577 130 8.2 % Interest expense, net 1,168 1,941 (773 ) (39.8 )% Tax payments and penalties - (86 ) 86 (100.0 )% Non-cash addbacks(1) 71 1,876 (1,805 ) (96.2 )% Share-based compensation 1,289 3,817 (2,528 ) (66.2 )% Change in fair value of liabilities (176 ) 1,488 (1,664 ) (111.8 )% Unrealized (gains) losses on investments (4 ) (206 ) 202 N/A Practice acquisition-related costs(2) - 1 (1 ) (100.0 )% Post-combination compensation expense(3) 13 487 (474 ) N/A Consulting and legal fees(4) 69 55 14 25.5 % Infrastructure and workforce costs(5) 1,217 1,551 (334 ) (21.5 )% Transaction costs(6) - 1 (1 ) (100.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,828 ) $ (6,252 ) $ (1,576 ) 25.2 %

(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-cash addbacks were primarily comprised of non-cash rent of $149 and the loss on disposal of fixed assets. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, non-cash addbacks were primarily comprised of net bad debt write-offs of $1,989 and non-cash rent of $83.

(2)Practice acquisition-related costs were comprised of consulting and legal fees incurred to perform due diligence, execute, and integrate acquisitions of various oncology practices.

(3)Deferred consideration payments for practice acquisitions that are contingent upon the seller's future employment at the Company.

(4)Consulting and legal fees were comprised of a subset of the Company's total consulting and legal fees, and related to certain non-recurring advisory projects including software implementations during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

(5)Infrastructure and workforce costs were comprised primarily of temporary labor of $280 and $148, recruiting expenses to build out corporate infrastructure of $364 and $633, as well as severance expenses resulting from cost rationalization programs of $125 and $81, and lease terminations, settlements, and penalty addbacks of $380 and $672 during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(6)Transaction costs were comprised of legal and escrow fees associated with one practice acquisition for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Year Ended December 31, Change (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ % Net loss $ (64,663 ) $ (83,068 ) $ 18,405 (22.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 6,287 5,873 414 7.0 % Interest expense, net 7,496 6,777 719 10.6 % Tax payments and penalties (32 ) (36 ) 4 (11.1 )% Non-cash addbacks(1) (139 ) 2,029 (2,168 ) (106.9 )% Share-based compensation 11,152 17,548 (6,396 ) (36.4 )% Goodwill impairment charges - 16,867 (16,867 ) N/A Change in fair value of liabilities (3,316 ) (1,395 ) (1,921 ) 137.7 % Unrealized (gains) losses on investments (133 ) (237 ) 104 N/A Practice acquisition-related costs(2) - 113 (113 ) (100.0 )% Post-combination compensation expense(3) 374 2,048 (1,674 ) N/A Consulting and legal fees(4) 841 1,570 (729 ) (46.4 )% Infrastructure and workforce costs(5) 6,427 5,965 462 7.7 % Transaction costs(6) 18 141 (123 ) (87.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,688 ) $ (25,805 ) $ (9,883 ) 38.3 %

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2024, non-cash addbacks were primarily comprised of non-cash rent of $411 and $259 loss on disposal of fixed assets. During the year ended December 31, 2023, non-cash addbacks were primarily comprised of a $2,020 of net bad debt write-off.

(2) Practice acquisition-related costs were comprised of consulting and legal fees incurred to perform due diligence, execute, and integrate acquisitions of various oncology practices.

(3) Deferred consideration payments for practice acquisitions that are contingent upon the seller's future employment at the Company.

(4) Consulting and legal fees were comprised of a subset of the Company's total consulting and legal fees during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and related to certain advisory projects, software implementations, and legal fees for debt financing and predecessor litigation matters.

(5) Infrastructure and workforce costs were primarily comprised of recruiting expenses to build out corporate infrastructure of $1,294 and $2,227, software implementation fees of $120 and $105, severance expenses resulting from cost rationalization programs of $343 and $979, temporary labor of $748 and $1,365, and lease terminations, settlements, and penalty addbacks of $3,921 and $1,289 during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(6) Transaction costs were comprised of consulting and legal fees associated with non-recurring due diligence projects during the year ended December 31, 2024, and related to consulting, legal, administrative and regulatory fees associated with share repurchases and practice acquisitions during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Key Business Metrics Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Clinics (1) 86 83 86 83 Markets 16 15 16 15 Lives under value-based contracts (millions) 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 Net income (loss) $ (13,182 ) $ (18,754 ) $ (64,663 ) $ (83,068 ) Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ (7,828 ) $ (6,252 ) $ (35,688 ) $ (25,805 )

(1) Includes independent oncology practices to which we provide limited management services, but do not bear the operating costs.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands except share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,669 $ 33,488 Marketable securities - 49,367 Accounts receivable, net 48,335 42,360 Other receivables 346 551 Inventories 10,039 13,678 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,029 4,049 Total current assets 112,418 143,493 Property and equipment, net 11,888 10,883 Operating right of use assets 25,782 29,169 Intangible assets, net 14,810 17,904 Goodwill 7,230 7,230 Other assets 589 561 Total assets $ 172,717 $ 209,240 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,324 $ 14,429 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,798 6,363 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,093 13,996 Total current liabilities 52,215 34,788 Operating lease liabilities 23,223 26,486 Derivative warrant liabilities 17 636 Conversion option derivative liabilities 385 3,082 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 93,131 86,826 Other non-current liabilities 125 365 Deferred income taxes liability 32 32 Total liabilities 169,128 152,215 Stockholders' equity: Common Stock, 0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares; 77,470,886 shares issued and 75,737,112 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 75,879,025 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 8 8 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, 0.0001 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 165,045 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 - - Treasury Stock at cost, 1,733,774 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023 (1,019 ) (1,019 ) Additional paid-in capital 215,413 204,186 Accumulated deficit (210,813 ) (146,150 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,589 57,025 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 172,717 $ 209,240

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue Patient services $ 50,217 $ 56,171 $ 204,883 $ 213,504 Dispensary 47,587 27,607 179,916 103,835 Clinical trials & other 2,463 2,010 8,613 6,900 Total operating revenue 100,267 85,788 393,412 324,239 Operating expenses Direct costs?-?patient services 45,743 48,364 186,880 181,017 Direct costs?-?dispensary 39,530 22,743 151,231 83,071 Direct costs?-?clinical trials & other 358 302 1,304 578 Goodwill impairment charges - - - 16,867 Selling, general and administrative expense 24,858 28,090 107,828 113,851 Depreciation and amortization 1,707 1,577 6,287 5,873 Total operating expenses 112,196 101,076 453,530 401,257 Loss from operations (11,929 ) (15,288 ) (60,118 ) (77,018 ) Other non-operating expense (income) Interest expense, net 1,168 1,941 7,496 6,777 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (47 ) 344 (619 ) 286 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - (11 ) - (803 ) Change in fair value of conversion option derivative liabilities (129 ) 1,156 (2,697 ) (878 ) Other, net 261 123 365 704 Total other non-operating loss expense 1,253 3,553 4,545 6,086 Loss before provision for income taxes (13,182 ) (18,841 ) (64,663 ) (83,104 ) Income tax benefit - 87 - 36 Net loss $ (13,182 ) $ (18,754 ) $ (64,663 ) $ (83,068 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (10,821 ) (15,314 ) (53,005 ) (67,877 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 75,655,231 73,469,101 75,043,678 73,748,660 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.92 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,182 ) $ (18,754 ) $ (64,663 ) $ (83,068 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,707 1,577 6,287 5,873 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 1,594 1,572 6,305 6,205 Goodwill impairment charges - - - 16,867 Share-based compensation 1,289 4,079 11,152 17,810 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants (47 ) 344 (619 ) 286 Change in fair value of liability classified earnouts - (11 ) - (803 ) Change in fair value of liability classified conversion option derivatives (129 ) 1,156 (2,697 ) (878 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on investments 1 (194 ) (133 ) (249 ) Accretion of discount on investment securities (1 ) (1,919 ) (500 ) (2,631 ) Deferred taxes - (137 ) - (76 ) Bad debt expense - 1,989 - 2,020 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 220 (30 ) 271 (30 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable 6,167 4,093 (5,975 ) (4,564 ) Inventories 67 (1,472 ) 3,639 (4,385 ) Other receivables 12 (87 ) 205 66 Prepaid expenses 1,184 400 1,176 3,128 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,301 1,358 3,387 5,806 Other assets (1 ) (1 ) (28 ) (84 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,656 2,778 9,471 3,357 Income taxes payable - (255 ) - (255 ) Accounts payable 739 1,096 9,215 5,057 Current and long-term operating lease liabilities (1,392 ) (1,415 ) (2,828 ) (5,324 ) Other non-current liabilities 1 (49 ) (203 ) (443 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities 4,186 (3,882 ) (26,538 ) (36,315 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,755 ) (861 ) (3,789 ) (4,567 ) Cash paid for practice acquisitions, net - (156 ) - (4,456 ) Purchases of marketable securities/investments - 88 - (9,595 ) Sales of marketable securities/Investments - 12,556 50,000 81,258 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities (1,755 ) 11,627 46,211 62,640 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments made for financing of insurance payments (154 ) (259 ) (1,156 ) (3,269 ) Payment of deferred consideration liability for acquisition - (1,625 ) (2,372 ) (2,584 ) Principal payments on financing leases (10 ) (10 ) (39 ) (101 ) Common stock repurchase from related party - - - (1,019 ) Common stock issued for options exercised - 113 75 126 Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities (164 ) (1,781 ) (3,492 ) (6,847 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,267 5,964 16,181 19,478 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47,402 27,524 33,488 14,010 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,669 $ 33,488 $ 49,669 $ 33,488

