The "Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) Data Centre Landscape 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report shows the revenues for the Data Centre Market and forecast over the period from the end of 2024 to the end of 2027 and provides profiles of the Data Centre providers in the Baltic States.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania Data Centre Landscapes

There are over twenty Data Centre Providers across the three states hosting in 50+ facilities. The facilities if compared with other European countries, are relatively small, with the largest being in Lithuania.

The report finds that a number of new facilities are being built in each of the covered countries, with and investment from GDC Data Centre for a facility in Tallinn, making it largest facility in the region with 14,500 m2, and a campus power of 31.5 MW. European data centre providers DEAC and Data Logistics Center (DLC) combined under one Delska brand in June 2024, and will have a new facility in Riga going live in 2025 which has a potential power of up to 30 MW. Growth will come from other players too with Tet for example investing Euro 30 million in a data centre outside Riga in Salaspils (Estonia).

Targets for renewable energy have been set by each State, with Estonia setting a 100 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.

Renewable energy accounts for 31 per cent of Estonia's electricity consumption at the time of writing this report, and the country has set its sights on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Latvia aims by 2030 to source 57 per cent of its total energy from renewable sources, with an ultimate goal of climate neutrality by 2050 that fully aligns with EU climate objectives.

Lithuania aims to achieve energy self-sufficiency while minimizing carbon emissions by 2035, targeting a 70 per cent renewable energy share by 2030

Key Topics Covered:

Estonia, Latvia and Estonia Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH

Estonia Data Centre Landscape

Estonia Data Centre Summary

Estonia Digital Statistics Summary

A simplified map of Estonia

The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Estonia

The key domestic fibre networks available in Estonia

The key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Estonia

The key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Estonia

Estonia Data Centre space forecast

Estonia Data Centre power forecast

The key Data Centre Clusters in Estonia

Estonia Data Centre Pricing Forecast

Estonia Data Centre Revenue Forecast

The key trends for the Estonia Data Centre market

The Data Centre Landscape in Latvia

Data Centre Summary

Digital Statistics Summary

The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Latvia

The key domestic fibre providers in Latvia

The key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Latvia

The key Latvian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Latvia Data Centre Space Forecast

Latvia Data Centre Power Forecast

The key Data Centre Clusters in Latvia

Latvia Data Centre Pricing in Latvia

The key Trends for the Latvia Data Centre Market

Lithuania Data Centre Landscape

Data Centre Summary

Lithuania Digital Statistics Summary

The key sub-sea cable systems connecting Lithuania

The key domestic fibre networks in Lithuania

The key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Lithuania

The key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Lithuania

Lithuania Data Centre Space Forecast

Lithuania Data Centre Power Forecast

The key Data Centre Clusters in Lithuania

Lithuania Data Centre Pricing

A Data Centre Revenue Forecast for Lithuania

The key trends for the Lithuanian Data Centre Market

List of Figures

A Table showing total DC Space and Power for each surveyed country end 2024

Number of Data Centre Providers and Facilities for each surveyed country end 2024

A chart showing forecast kWH utility costs for Nordic and Baltic States in Euro per kWH from Eurostat

Each country features:

A table showing the ranking in the EU Digital Economy Society Index simplified map of the country

The key sub-sea cable systems connecting the country

A summary of the key domestic fibre network providers each country

A table showing the key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities present in each country, name, location, size (in m2) and power in (MW)

A Pie Chart showing the market share for key data centre providers in each country

A Chart showing a forecast for raised floor space from end 2024 to end 2027 in m2 per annum per country

A Chart showing a forecast for Customer Power from end 2024 to end 2027 in MW per annum per country

A Chart forecasting average Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 kW rentals fromend 2024 to end of 2027

A Chart showing a forecast for Data Centre revenues end 2024 to end 2027 in millions of Euro per annum

