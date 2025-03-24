Clutch Holdings LLC: Clutch Has Integrated With Shopify to Power CDP, AI Loyalty, and Retention Marketing for Omnichannel Retailers

New integration combines Clutch's AI-powered Customer Data Platform (CDP) with advanced 1:1 Loyalty, Stored Value, and Offer management capabilities.

Clutch, a leading AI-driven Loyalty and Retention Marketing Platform, today announced its integration with Shopify Point of Sale (POS). This integration provides mid-market and enterprise merchants on Shopify with an all-in-one solution to drive customer retention, increase lifetime value, and reduce churn.

Clutch's integration provides merchants with AI-powered retention marketing tools-giving retailers deeper customer insights, AI-optimized loyalty programs, and real-time offer management across all sales channels.

Unlocking the Power of Customer Data for Retention & Growth

With this integration, Shopify merchants can leverage Clutch's industry-leading AI to create hyper-personalized shopping experiences by combining first-party customer data with dynamic marketing automation. The Clutch + Shopify integration includes:

Customer Data Platform (CDP): Shopify merchants can consolidate and analyze customer data from all channels-online, in-store, and mobile-into a single source of truth. The platform builds 360-degree customer profiles, even for non-registered users, allowing retailers to personalize engagement, predict behavior, and drive long-term loyalty.

Ai-Driven Loyalty & Rewards Programs: Convert first-time buyers into lifelong customers with highly targeted, AI-driven loyalty strategies. Clutch's flexible loyalty engine allows Shopify merchants to reward customers based on behaviors, purchase history, and engagement levels.

Stored Value & Digital Wallet Solutions: Give customers frictionless access to gift cards, merchandise credits, promotional balances, and rewards- all within a unified, omnichannel wallet experience.

Offer Management & Promotions: Generic discounts erode margins and don't drive lasting customer engagement. Clutch's AI-powered offer management platform creates targeted, real-time promotions based on customer preferences, driving higher retention and repeat purchases.

AI-Optimized Email & SMS Marketing: Retailers can increase conversions by automating personalized messaging across email and SMS, leveraging AI to optimize content, timing, and delivery. SMS adoption is a massive growth opportunity, as text-based promotions see higher conversion rates and revenue per send than traditional email campaigns.

Omnichannel Retention & Loyalty, Without the Complexity

This integration eliminates the need for fragmented point solutions by centralizing retention and loyalty marketing within a single trusted platform. Shopify merchants, whether operating in-store, online, or through mobile apps, can now seamlessly scale retention strategies without the inefficiencies of disjointed tools.

Executive Insights on the Partnership

"Retailers know that acquiring new customers is expensive-real growth happens when you increase customer lifetime value. Clutch is helping Shopify brands close the retention gap by combining real-time customer data with AI-driven loyalty and offers into one powerful solution focusing on each individual that shops with you," said Andy O'Dell, Chief Strategy Officer at Clutch. "By integrating with Shopify, we're giving retailers the ability to personalize 1:1 engagement at scale, unlocking a new era of AI-powered loyalty and retention marketing."

"We're excited to partner with Clutch to enhance the unified commerce experience for our merchants. The integration will focus on streamlining the customer journey both online and in-store, creating a more seamless and engaging brand experience," said Sayed Saber, Director of Retail Partnerships at Shopify.

About Clutch

Clutch is an AI-powered Loyalty and Retention Marketing Platform that helps brands optimize customer lifetime value through 1:1 data-driven engagement. Since 2012, Clutch has provided enterprise retailers with industry-leading retention marketing solutions, including loyalty programs, personalized automation, and AI-powered offer management-all within a unified platform.

SOURCE: Clutch Holdings LLC

