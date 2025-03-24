Black Book Research: Spok Clinches 8th Consecutive Title for Leading Satisfaction in Clinical Communications & Messaging, 2025 Black Book Annual Customer Experience Survey

Independent healthcare IT research firm Black Book has once again recognized Spok® as the highest-rated vendor in clinical communications and secure messaging, earning this distinction for the eighth consecutive year. The annual Black Book Customer Experience Survey, conducted from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025, captured feedback from 1,276 validated healthcare professionals across hospitals, health systems, physician practices, and ancillary/long-term care facilities, assessing vendors across 18 key performance indicators critical to clinical communication and secure messaging performance.

Spok® continues to be recognized for its role in HIPAA- and HITECH-compliant secure messaging, calls, and alerts, earning top ratings across categories such as Messaging Delivery Speed & Reliability, Ease of Implementation & Deployment, Interoperability & Standards Compliance, Clinical Workflow Integration, and AI-Powered Smart Messaging & Workflow Automation. In addition to excelling in these established areas, Spok also received top ratings in newly introduced KPIs:

Scalability & Future-Proofing: Supporting secure communication across multi-hospital networks and national healthcare organizations.

Vendor Support & Responsiveness: Recognized as the most reliable and responsive clinical communication provider by surveyed users.

"The need for secure, efficient clinical communications has never been greater, and Spok's continued recognition in the Black Book survey demonstrates its ability to meet and exceed industry expectations," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "As hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations navigate interoperability challenges and the growing demand for seamless communication, Spok remains a consistent leader in delivering technology that optimizes patient care workflows."

Key Findings from the 2025 Black Book Ad Hoc Polling:

Secure Communications a Top Priority: 92% of surveyed IT leaders confirmed that enhancing secure clinical communication is a strategic initiative in 2025.

Spok Ranked #1 Across Key Performance Indicators for Secure Messaging: Spok achieved the highest ratings in 12 of 18 evaluation categories across all provider segments (inpatient, ambulatory, and diagnostic).

Increasing Adoption of Secure Messaging Solutions: The percentage of poll-participant hospitals without fully integrated HIPAA-compliant messaging has declined to 20%, compared to 34% in 2021.

Ongoing Use of Insecure Communication Methods: Despite improvements, over 30% of hospital data was still being shared using unsecured methods in Q4 2024, according to respondents.

Process Improvement Initiatives on the Rise: 11% of healthcare organizations reported forming dedicated teams to enhance security and streamline clinical workflows.

"Inadequate communication remains a leading cause of patient safety incidents, underscoring the importance of implementing secure, intuitive, and interoperable digital solutions," added Brown. "The results of this independent research reaffirm Spok's ongoing role in supporting hospitals, physician practices, and long-term care facilities with technology that fosters timely and effective clinical collaboration."

About Black Book

Black Book, a leading independent research firm focused on healthcare IT user satisfaction, has surveyed over 3 million professionals and technology users since its inception. Black Book conducts unbiased, vendor-agnostic evaluations to help healthcare organizations identify the best solutions based on real-world user feedback. The firm maintains no financial ties to any vendors and operates with a strict commitment to transparency and objectivity. For more details on the 2025 Black Book survey methodology, research insights, and comprehensive rankings, visit Black Book Market Research.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire