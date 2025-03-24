Nueva Network Strengthens Leadership Team, Promotes Jose Mateo to President of Sales

Brings on Jim Lyke as SVP for Company's Strategic Growth

Nueva Network, the leading independently owned and fastest growing Spanish-language audio network, has announced a strategic leadership change and recruitment to accelerate its company's growth. Jose Mateo has been promoted to President of Sales for Terrestrial Radio and Digital Media, and industry veteran Jim Lyke has joined as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

"The strength of Nueva Network is rooted in our exceptional Sales Team. Elevating Jose Mateo and bringing on board Jim Lyke underscores our commitment to lead and innovate within the audio and digital media space. Both Jose and Jim bring respected leadership and passion that will drive our radio network and digital revenue to new heights," said José M. Villafañe, Founder and CEO of Nueva Network.

Nueva Network recently celebrated significant milestones, marking its 4th anniversary at its first-ever Audio Upfront event on March 5, 2025, and launching its digital platform QueOnnda.com. The network has experienced remarkable growth since its inception, consistently delivering double-digit growth outpacing the market and attracting top-tier media talent to bolster its experienced sales and marketing team.

Jose Mateo, who joined Nueva Network as Senior Vice President of Sales in November 2022, has been instrumental in driving the company's dynamic growth, including the successful launch of Nueva Plus. Prior to Nueva Network, Mateo served as Vice President of Network Sales at Entravision Communications, showcasing his deep expertise in Hispanic media sales.

Jim Lyke brings extensive experience and a proven track record in strategic client partnerships and business development. He previously served as Senior Vice President for SBS Aire Network, where he significantly contributed to the network's growth and development of strategic brand and agency partnerships.

Nueva Network uniquely stands as the only fully Hispanic-owned and operated Spanish-language radio network in the U.S., encompassing 527 radio affiliates across 112 DMAs with 97% U.S. Hispanic market coverage. It syndicates premiere shows such as the Alex Lucas Show, El Show de Chiquibaby, Los Jefes, and MacDeportes.

About Nueva Network: Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company, representing 500+ radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, covering 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. Nueva Network's mission emphasizes supporting brands and agencies through cost-efficient entry into network audio and unique advertising opportunities. The company provides comprehensive client solutions, including spot production, branded content, social media integration, live reads, and celebrity endorsements to elevate brand campaigns.

