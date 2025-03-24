Linx Security Appoints Sarit Reiner Frumkes as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion, Double Workforce, and Drive Product Innovation

Former Payoneer CTO and Microsoft VP brings over two decades of expertise in enterprise security, scaling startups within enterprises, and driving strategic growth

Linx Security, a pioneer in modern identity security and governance solutions, today announced the appointment of Sarit Reiner Frumkes as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, enterprise security solutions, and large-scale identity protection, Sarit will lead Linx's technology strategy, product innovation, and research initiatives, further strengthening the company's position as a leader in identity security.

Sarit joins Linx with a distinguished career spanning Microsoft, Payoneer, and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office. Sarit served at the Israeli Prime Minister's Office

cyber division for over 20 years. later, she joined Microsoft, becoming VP of Product and Engineering, where she led the integration of CyberX, Aorato and Adallom-acquired for nearly $500 million combined-into Microsoft's security ecosystem, ensuring seamless enterprise adoption and global expansion. In her last position as CTO of Payoneer, she led platform innovation and system modernization while driving the secure and compliant growth of one of the world's largest financial infrastructures to enable business expansion..

"Identity security is one of the most pressing challenges for enterprises today, and as demand for Linx's solutions accelerates, we are focused on expanding globally and driving both business growth and technological advancement," said Israel Duanis, Co-Founder and CEO of Linx Security. "Sarit's deep expertise in scaling security solutions within large enterprises aligns perfectly with our aggressive expansion strategy. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing our innovation, expanding enterprise adoption, and solidifying Linx's position as a global leader in identity security."

Linx Security is revolutionizing identity security by eliminating blind spots and security gaps inherent in traditional identity tools. The company's AI-driven platform continuously maps, monitors, and mitigates identity risks, helping organizations shrink their attack surface, achieve compliance, and streamline identity governance.

Since emerging from stealth in 2024 with a $33 million funding round led by Index Ventures and Cyberstarts, Linx has remained dedicated to delivering best-in-class identity security solutions to Fortune 500 enterprises. Linx continues to scale, it is poised to double its workforce by 2025, fueling further global expansion and innovation. Linx recently appointed former Okta CRO Adam Aarons to its board, adding deep expertise in enterprise security and market expansion.

"I've spent my career navigating the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, and one thing has remained constant-identity is at the heart of nearly every major security breach," said Sarit Reiner Frumkes, CTO of Linx Security. "Linx is tackling one of the biggest security challenges today-ensuring enterprises can seamlessly manage and secure identity at scale. With a modern, automated approach, we're redefining how organizations protect access in an increasingly complex environment. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation and drive the next phase of innovation and growth.

About Linx Security

Linx Security is at the forefront of transforming identity security with an innovative platform that addresses the limitations of traditional identity tools. By continuously minimizing the attack surface and mitigating compliance vulnerabilities, Linx Security helps organizations protect identities in real time, aligned with the dynamic pace of business operations. Offering comprehensive visibility of all identities, along with advanced threat detection and automated remediation, Linx ensures effective identity management and governance. The platform's precise insights and actionable recommendations enhance security posture while streamlining operations.

