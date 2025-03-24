Envista: DEXIS to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations at IDS 2025

DEXIS , the global leader in dental imaging technologies, is excited to announce its participation in the International Dental Show (IDS) 2025 in Cologne, Germany.

The company will showcase new technologies within the DEXIS digital ecosystem , an AI-powered platform that connects each step of the digital workflow, from diagnosis to delivery. The ecosystem combines AI, 2D & 3D imaging, intraoral scanning, diagnostics, and treatment planning to create one integrated solution that streamlines processes and boosts productivity.

"We're excited to give IDS attendees the very first look at some of our new technologies," says DEXIS President, Robert Befidi. "All of our innovations are designed to improve patient interactions and make dental practices more effective and efficient. We're eager to put our products into the hands of dental professionals and demonstrate the capabilities of our new technologies."

Among these innovations are some exciting updates to the DEXIS intraoral scanning portfolio. Visitors will get an exclusive first look at the company's all-new intraoral scanner under development, Imprevo. With a sleek new design, fully rebuilt hardware, and AI-powered algorithm, Imprevo will become the new high-performance flagship of the DEXIS IOS portfolio.

IS ScanFlow , the software that powers the DEXIS intraoral scanner line, will preview its newest version, IS ScanFlow 2.0, featuring a new Smile Visualizer tool. The tool will allow dental professionals to show patients a realistic preview of their smile before and after treatments, helping them to visualize and better understand treatment recommendations.

DEXIS will also unveil updates to the ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D EX , which will soon include cephalometric imaging capabilities. The new ceph modality, which features the company's patented ORTHOceph Plus design, will provide necessary protocols such as lateral and pediatric lateral projections, posterior-anterior projections and carpus imaging* - all with fast scan times and at a limited dose.

Additionally, the DEXIS 3D imaging portfolio will introduce an Automatic Dose Control feature for the ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D LX. The feature will measure patients' anatomy and automatically set exposure levels for optimal image quality and dose. Early adopters have reported positive feedback:

"The new Automatic Dose Control is one of the few things in life I don't have to question," says Dr. Katya Archambault of San Diego Health Center. "It offers both better and more consistent image quality. I could never argue with the results."

Also being showcased are new features within DTX Studio Clinic , the core software of the DEXIS digital ecosystem. Known for its comprehensive integration of all modalities of patient data, DTX Studio Clinic streamlines diagnostics, patient education, treatment planning, and surgical guide generation.

The software's new features include a suite of tools designed to streamline the implant treatment planning process. Users can now plan an implant treatment and generate an automated surgical template chairside in under 3 minutes. Additionally, the software introduces an Assisted Implant Planning module that automates initial implant positioning, and a Face Scan tool that integrates facial scans with 3D X-rays, further enhancing the planning process.

Attendees will also get the chance to preview new innovations, set to be released in future updates of DTX Studio Clinic. Among these innovations is a new, AI-driven endodontic capability, that will provide 3D visualizations of root canals, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency. Additionally, updates to the focus areas detection tool will be showcased, enhancing the visualization of teeth in intraoral X-rays and detecting eight additional dental findings.

DTX Studio Clinic will also introduce a new Cloud-based solution that will allow clinicians to connect their practices and consolidate data in one place. This feature is designed to enhance collaboration and streamline workflows, ultimately improving practice efficiency and patient outcomes. These advancements showcase the future of dental technology, making DTX Studio Clinic an integral part of modern dentistry.

DEXIS invites all IDS attendees to visit Hall 11.2 K050 L069 to experience the innovations that DEXIS has to offer. Their team of experts will be ready to provide demonstrations and answer questions.

With more than 165,000 solutions in use around the world, DEXIS continues to set the standard for quality and reliability in dental imaging. For more information about DEXIS and its participation in IDS, please visit DEXIS @ IDS 2025.

About DEXIS

DEXIS is the global leader in dental imaging. We bring together the most trusted brands in 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software, in one connected and AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies use smart simplicity to increase productivity and enhance diagnostic confidence. For more information, please visit DEXIS.com.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide array of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit ? www.envistaco.com .?

