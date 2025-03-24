Exit Factor Expands Territory with New Location in Twin Cities West Metro, Minnesota

Helping Business Owners Maximize Profit, Efficiency, and Value for a Stronger Future

Exit Factor, a leading business consulting franchise specializing in exit planning, announces its newest location serving the West Metro region, including areas west, north, and northwest of Minneapolis. Owned and led by David W. Mörker, MBA, CEPA®, a seasoned expert with 20 years of M&A and exit planning experience, Exit Factor Twin Cities West Metro helps business owners improve profitability, efficiency, and value-ensuring they are prepared for a successful transition, whether selling now or in the future.

Exit Factor Logo



The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"Too many business owners focus on growth but neglect exit planning until it's too late," said David W. Mörker, owner. "Exit Factor changes that by helping entrepreneurs boost profits, reduce risk, and build lasting value-whether they plan to sell soon or years down the road. A strong, well-prepared business today creates better opportunities for the future, and Twin Cities West Metro businesses deserve that advantage."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors® franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Exit Factor of Twin Cities West Metro, Minnesota on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning an Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

Contact Information

SOURCE: Exit Factor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire