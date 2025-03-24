Controlled Products Systems Group and Centrios Partner to Radically Simplify Your Next Project with a Comprehensive Access Management Platform

Mobile Solution Offers Unprecedented Ease of Install and Smarter Connectivity

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), a leading nationwide distributor of access control and security solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Centrios, bringing an advanced, cloud-based access control solution to the market. Designed for small to mid-sized projects (1-20 doors), Centrios' innovative offline access control devices offer a cost-effective alternative with minimal to no monthly service fees.

By eliminating the need for an on-site network, Centrios enables mobile credential-based access control in locations where traditional connectivity is impractical or prohibitively expensive. This breakthrough allows many projects that previously relied on standalone solutions to now leverage cloud-based management-reducing infrastructure costs and complexity. With extremely low hosting fees, Centrios provides substantial savings compared to traditional standalone systems.

Driven by a mobile app, this intuitive technology allows user credentials and PINs to be securely communicated through the app's internet connection. This solution currently supports up to 100 users across 20 access points, with an upcoming release expanding capabilities to 200 users, physical credentials, and 50 access points.

Seamless Management & User-Friendly Design

Centrios' platform simplifies device administration, enabling administrators to manage users and access permissions effortlessly through a mobile app or web portal. The intuitive user interface ensures a smooth onboarding experience, while a unique feature allows users to upload photos of access points alongside labels-enhancing usability by confirming the correct entry location.

Built for Versatility & Durability

Engineered for both interior and exterior applications, Centrios' products withstand extreme conditions. The IP67-rated cylindrical locks provide robust security for pedestrian gates, while the CER keypad/reader combo is ideal for controlling locks or gate operators.

Daniel Forte, Manager of Access Controls at CPSG, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Centrios feels like a product designed specifically for our customers' needs. The ability to deliver a cloud-based solution without requiring network installation at remote locations is a game-changer-saving time, cost, and complexity. With just a weldable box, a cylindrical lock, and four AA batteries, access control has never been easier."

CPSG is excited to introduce this next-generation solution to its customers, empowering security professionals with greater flexibility, efficiency, and cost savings in access control.

For inquiries, to place orders, or to connect with one of CPSG's industry experts, please contact CPSG Access Team at connectivity@controlledproducts.com or call 833.610.1030.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and security equipment in the U.S. With 33 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest quality, most widely recognized brands of access control products available on the market. As a broadline distributor, CPSG provides its customers with expansive inventory and leads the industry in product knowledge and technical support. For more information on CPSG's products and services or to find a location near you, visit controlledproducts.com .

About Centrios

A new name with decades of experience, Centrios comes to you from ASSA ABLOY, the business behind market-leading brands such as Securitron, HID, LifeSafety Power, Adams Rite, SARGENT, Corbin Russwin and Arrow. Every day, we help billions of people move through a safer, more open world. It means you can be confident your Centrios system will perform, day-in, day-out. For more information visit Centrios.com .

