Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Greater Pompano Beach, Florida

Helping Pompano Beach Business Owners Build Value, Boost Profitability, and Plan for a Successful Exit

Exit Factor of Pompano Beach, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Owner Kelly Chess holds a degree in Hotel Business Administration and brings over a decade of experience in software product development and project management. Passionate about solving complex business challenges, she was struck by the fact that 80% of businesses close rather than transition to new ownership. Determined to change that, she now helps business owners plan ahead for a successful exit, maximizing value and preserving their hard work and legacy for future generations.

Exit Factor Logo



To achieve this, she guides business owners through a structured, strategic process:

Value: Assess the business's worth through qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Optimize: Implement immediate profit-boosting strategies and improve financial health.

Record: Document or update operational processes and training materials.

Transform: Execute a tailored growth plan.

Exit: Strategically position the business for sale or succession.

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors® franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Exit Factor of Pompano Beach, Florida on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning an Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

