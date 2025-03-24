Foundry CIO 100: CIO Celebrates Innovations in Business Technology with 2025 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards

Winners and the industry at large will gather at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards this August in Scottsdale, AZ
BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2025 / Foundry's CIO - the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership - is pleased to recognize the 2025 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. Winners, attendees, and the industry at large will come together this summer at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 11-13 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, AZ, to celebrate and recognize visionary and collaborative IT leaders.
"The CIO 100 Awards recognize IT leaders who drive innovation, transformation, and business success through technology. With an exceptionally high caliber of submissions each year, winning a CIO100 Award is a true honor, highlighting the bold vision, strategic excellence, and groundbreaking impact of the most influential CIOs shaping the future of digital enterprise," stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. A highlight of the event each year is when a new CIO class is inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. These executives have advanced the field through their work, their community involvement, and their focus on mentoring the next generation of IT leaders. I am honored to celebrate these accomplishments and showcase what IT innovation and exceptional leadership look like."
This year's featured keynote speakers include Meredith Whalen, Chief Research Officer at IDC, who will delve into sound strategies for a path to a fully AI-driven enterprise. Josh Linkner, Serial Entrepreneur, New York Times Bestselling Author, Venture Capital Investor and professional jazz guitarist, will use live jazz as a metaphor for collaborative innovation; this session will be entertaining, inspiring, and directly applicable to the daily challenges faced in business. Lastly, Dan Roberts, Host of the Tech Whisperers Podcast and CEO of Ouellette & Associates, will lead the Leadership Masterclass, featuring Hall of Fame inductees and a diverse cohort of award-winning CIOs.
The agenda offers a diverse range of session formats designed to ensure attendees have ample time and opportunity to engage with one another and delve into topics most pertinent to their interests. A highlight of the event is the Leadership Masterclass, where acclaimed CIOs share candid insights into their triumphs and setbacks, fostering unscripted and genuine discussions. Additionally, Digital Poster Presentations provide detailed 'how-to' insights into award-winning projects, allowing attendees to pose real-time questions to project leaders. These sessions, along with inspiring keynote presentations, deep dives into emerging technologies, and new workshops organized by industry verticals, help IT executives make connections and focus their time on areas that will have a meaningful impact.
Topics on the 2025 agenda include:
Navigating the GenAI Pivot
Business Model Reinvention: Harnessing Technology to Shape the Future
Leveraging Data as a Business Asset
Simplifying Complex IT Challenges
Leading technology companies supporting the event include Moveworks, PwC, Rocket Software, Zoho, EXL, Freshworks, Platform9, SAP, Apptio, Perforce Delphix, HGS, Juniper Networks, Netskope, Quiq, Starburst Data, along with our partner, IDC. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.
Please visit www.cio100.com to learn more about the conference and to register.
2025 CIO 100 Award Winners
7 Brew Coffee
AbbVie
Accenture
Adobe
Advent eModal
AdventHealth
Aflac
Albertsons Companies
Applied Materials
Atlantic Health System
Automation Anywhere
Avanade
Avery Dennison Corporation
Avnet Inc.
Babson College
BairesDev
Baldor Specialty Foods
Belcorp
Berkadia
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
Bryant University
Casey's General Stores
Chemonics International
City and County of Denver
City of Scottsdale
CKP Insurance - Part of the Brown & Brown Team
CLC
Corewell Health
Dairyland Power Cooperative
Deloitte
Deluxe Corporation
Dine Brands Global
Discount Tire
Discover Financial Services
Dow
Edifecs
Edward Don & Company
Emplify Health
Enloe Health
Fannie Mae
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, U.S. DOT
Federal Reserve Financial Services - the FedNow® Service
FMC Corporation
Hakkoda
ICON International, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
JLL
Johnson & Johnson
K&N Engineering Inc.
King County
LA Metro
Lenovo Group Limited
Lightning Step
Little Caesars Enterprises
Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services
Main Line Health
Management Controls
Marriott International
McCain Foods Limited
Mead Johnson Nutrition
MetLife
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA)
Microsoft
MITRE
Morningstar, Inc.
Nationwide
New York State Unified Court System
North American Partners in Anesthesia
O2 Commerce
Oshkosh Corporation
Owens Corning
Parts ASAP
Pearson
Penske Media Corporation
PepsiCo Inc.
Principal Financial Group
PwC US
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Robert Half
Rockwell Automation
Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD)
San Francisco International Airport
Stanford Health Care
Sun Country Airlines
The AES Corporation
The Boston Consulting Group, Inc.
TIAA
T-Mobile US
Travelers
TruStone Financial Credit Union
UC San Diego
Ulta Beauty
University of California Riverside
University of Miami Health System
UPS
US Med-Equip, LLC
Verizon
Wesco
Wintrust Wealth Management
Worldpay
2025 CIO Hall of Fame Inductees
Brian Abrahamson, Chief Digital Officer, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Shelia Anderson, EVP & CIO , Aflac
Amy Brady, CIO, KeyBank
Curt Carver, CIO, UAB
Sastry Durvasula, Chief Operating, Information and Digital Officer, TIAA
Jim Scholefield, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Marriott International
Brian Shield, SVP & CTO, Boston Red Sox | Fenway Sports Management
About the US CIO 100 Awards:
The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.
Coverage of the 2025 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at www.cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.
About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:
The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT Discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine's 20th anniversary celebration. The CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs - now numbering over 200.
About CIO:
CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com. Follow CIO on X, LinkedIn and Facebook @CIOOnline & @CIOEvents.
About Foundry:
Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies.
Foundry is one of the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services companies, and is the proud owner of the global tech sectors most revered media brands - CIO.com, CSO.com, Network World, InfoWorld, PC World and Macworld.
