Foundry CIO 100: CIO Celebrates Innovations in Business Technology with 2025 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards

Winners and the industry at large will gather at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards this August in Scottsdale, AZ

Foundry's CIO - the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership - is pleased to recognize the 2025 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. Winners, attendees, and the industry at large will come together this summer at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 11-13 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, AZ, to celebrate and recognize visionary and collaborative IT leaders.

"The CIO 100 Awards recognize IT leaders who drive innovation, transformation, and business success through technology. With an exceptionally high caliber of submissions each year, winning a CIO100 Award is a true honor, highlighting the bold vision, strategic excellence, and groundbreaking impact of the most influential CIOs shaping the future of digital enterprise," stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. A highlight of the event each year is when a new CIO class is inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. These executives have advanced the field through their work, their community involvement, and their focus on mentoring the next generation of IT leaders. I am honored to celebrate these accomplishments and showcase what IT innovation and exceptional leadership look like."

This year's featured keynote speakers include Meredith Whalen, Chief Research Officer at IDC, who will delve into sound strategies for a path to a fully AI-driven enterprise. Josh Linkner, Serial Entrepreneur, New York Times Bestselling Author, Venture Capital Investor and professional jazz guitarist, will use live jazz as a metaphor for collaborative innovation; this session will be entertaining, inspiring, and directly applicable to the daily challenges faced in business. Lastly, Dan Roberts, Host of the Tech Whisperers Podcast and CEO of Ouellette & Associates, will lead the Leadership Masterclass, featuring Hall of Fame inductees and a diverse cohort of award-winning CIOs.

The agenda offers a diverse range of session formats designed to ensure attendees have ample time and opportunity to engage with one another and delve into topics most pertinent to their interests. A highlight of the event is the Leadership Masterclass, where acclaimed CIOs share candid insights into their triumphs and setbacks, fostering unscripted and genuine discussions. Additionally, Digital Poster Presentations provide detailed 'how-to' insights into award-winning projects, allowing attendees to pose real-time questions to project leaders. These sessions, along with inspiring keynote presentations, deep dives into emerging technologies, and new workshops organized by industry verticals, help IT executives make connections and focus their time on areas that will have a meaningful impact.

Topics on the 2025 agenda include:

Navigating the GenAI Pivot

Business Model Reinvention: Harnessing Technology to Shape the Future

Leveraging Data as a Business Asset

Simplifying Complex IT Challenges

Leading technology companies supporting the event include Moveworks, PwC, Rocket Software, Zoho, EXL, Freshworks, Platform9, SAP, Apptio, Perforce Delphix, HGS, Juniper Networks, Netskope, Quiq, Starburst Data, along with our partner, IDC. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here .

Please visit www.cio100.com to learn more about the conference and to register.

2025 CIO 100 Award Winners

7 Brew Coffee

AbbVie

Accenture

Adobe

Advent eModal

AdventHealth

Aflac

Albertsons Companies

Applied Materials

Atlantic Health System

Automation Anywhere

Avanade

Avery Dennison Corporation

Avnet Inc.

Babson College

BairesDev

Baldor Specialty Foods

Belcorp

Berkadia

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Bryant University

Casey's General Stores

Chemonics International

City and County of Denver

City of Scottsdale

CKP Insurance - Part of the Brown & Brown Team

CLC

Corewell Health

Dairyland Power Cooperative

Deloitte

Deluxe Corporation

Dine Brands Global

Discount Tire

Discover Financial Services

Dow

Edifecs

Edward Don & Company

Emplify Health

Enloe Health

Fannie Mae

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, U.S. DOT

Federal Reserve Financial Services - the FedNow® Service

FMC Corporation

Hakkoda

ICON International, Inc.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

JLL

Johnson & Johnson

K&N Engineering Inc.

King County

LA Metro

Lenovo Group Limited

Lightning Step

Little Caesars Enterprises

Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services

Main Line Health

Management Controls

Marriott International

McCain Foods Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition

MetLife

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA)

Microsoft

MITRE

Morningstar, Inc.

Nationwide

New York State Unified Court System

North American Partners in Anesthesia

O2 Commerce

Oshkosh Corporation

Owens Corning

Parts ASAP

Pearson

Penske Media Corporation

PepsiCo Inc.

Principal Financial Group

PwC US

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Robert Half

Rockwell Automation

Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD)

San Francisco International Airport

Stanford Health Care

Sun Country Airlines

The AES Corporation

The Boston Consulting Group, Inc.

TIAA

T-Mobile US

Travelers

TruStone Financial Credit Union

UC San Diego

Ulta Beauty

University of California Riverside

University of Miami Health System

UPS

US Med-Equip, LLC

Verizon

Wesco

Wintrust Wealth Management

Worldpay

2025 CIO Hall of Fame Inductees

Brian Abrahamson, Chief Digital Officer, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Shelia Anderson, EVP & CIO , Aflac

Amy Brady, CIO, KeyBank

Curt Carver, CIO, UAB

Sastry Durvasula, Chief Operating, Information and Digital Officer, TIAA

Jim Scholefield, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Marriott International

Brian Shield, SVP & CTO, Boston Red Sox | Fenway Sports Management

About the US CIO 100 Awards:

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Coverage of the 2025 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at www.cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:

The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT Discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine's 20th anniversary celebration. The CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs - now numbering over 200.

About CIO:

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com . Follow CIO on X, LinkedIn and Facebook @CIOOnline & @CIOEvents.

About Foundry:

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies.

Foundry is one of the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services companies, and is the proud owner of the global tech sectors most revered media brands - CIO.com, CSO.com, Network World, InfoWorld, PC World and Macworld.

