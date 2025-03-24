Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Kudos®, a leading employee recognition and rewards platform, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to information security. This certification is only awarded to organizations that meet rigorous international standards in information security management.

"Receiving the ISO 27001 certification is not just an achievement -- it's a testament to our commitment to protecting our clients' data," said Muni Boga, President and CEO of Kudos. "Information security is paramount, and with this certification, we are sending a clear message: the safety of our clients' data is our top priority. This certification should reassure our clients and give them absolute peace of mind, knowing that their information is handled with the highest standards of security."

Kudos' achievement of the ISO 27001 certification comes at a crucial time when information security is a key concern for HR departments worldwide. As Kudos continues to expand its presence in nearly 140 countries, the ISO 27001 certification further solidifies its position as a leader in employee recognition and rewards.

Achieving this certification adds tremendous value for current and prospective Kudos clients at a time when vendor reliability has become critical. It underscores and proves Kudos' commitment to the highest standards of security -- setting Kudos apart from many other competitors in its industry.

For more information on Kudos' award-winning employee recognition and rewards platform, please visit Kudos.com.

About Kudos®

Kudos is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform, that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity, and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245697

SOURCE: Kudos Inc.