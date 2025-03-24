Advancements in iManage AI Set New Standard in Delivering Smarter, Faster, Safer Legal Work

Powerful updates to Ask iManage, Insight+ empower customers to leverage AI in a practical, frictionless, and secure way

CHICAGO, March 24, 2025, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today unveiled further developments to its advanced AI strategy-an embedded, comprehensive approach that helps knowledge workers leverage data more effectively, enhance search, and unlock institutional knowledge to drive smarter work and deliver value to their stakeholders in an efficient and safe way.

This strategic direction incorporates the application of AI across the platform to enable customers to be better prepared to use AI technologies with their proprietary data. It also alleviates repetitive and mundane tasks, be that email filing or automatic creation of signature packets enabling users to focus on more productive, high value tasks. Supporting these advancements iManage announced new releases of Ask iManageand Insight+, including the introduction of additional Gen AI capabilities.

Your AI-Powered Legal Assistant: Ask iManage

Launched in 2024, Ask iManage is an AI-powered assistant native to iManage Work, built to enhance how professionals work with documents, emails, and content. The latest release of Ask iManage introduces a guided actions interface making it easy for users to leverage the benefits of generative AI without the need to be experts in crafting prompts. Guided actions available today include:

Overview , to quickly see the main points of content

, to quickly see the main points of content Extract , to grab exact text and data points from documents

, to grab exact text and data points from documents Summarize , to generate summaries for specific topics within content

, to generate summaries for specific topics within content Analyze, to check if content meets certain requirements

Ask iManage already offers multi-document processing-the ability to run guided actions on multiple documents simultaneously. This capability is beneficial for tasks such as due diligence, compliance reviews, or remediation projects.

A newly introduced question library lets users browse a curated set of prompts and save, customize, and reuse prompts for personal or team use. Dynamic question suggestions provide real-time, context-aware examples tailored specifically to a user's document.

Ask iManage is gaining momentum by delivering new value aligned with evolving user needs. It incorporates AI skills that can be seamlessly applied to documents and includes guardrails that enable users to easily verify the AI model's output as necessary. For example, a key feature is the ability to provide evidence and help users navigate to the precise location within a source document to verify a response. Users also benefit from greater flexibility in how answers are formatted, such as tables or lists, and in exporting those answers to familiar formats like Word or Excel, reducing friction and saving valuable time.

Recognizing that training and adoption can be challenging, iManage developed the Wayfinder program. A consultative and high-touch customer engagement program to enable strong user adoption, the Wayfinder program supports customers in meeting their desired outcomes. Participation in the program continues to grow within the iManage customer base.

The next evolution of Knowledge Search built on a Strong Data Foundation

iManage is leading the way in Knowledge Search with semantic and generative search experiences built on trusted grounding data in their knowledge base. Insight+, based on a hybrid search index with security policy at its core, enables innovative AI-powered search to support lawyers in the ways they want to work. Using natural language, it searches for generative responses to questions grounded in managed collections of the organization's data, providing authoritative links to the underlying source content and document links.

Insight+ has continued to gain significant traction in the market, in part due to the features and enhancements that have been realized in the last year and now has more than 25,000 active users globally across law firms, tax and accounting practices, and corporate legal departments.

"AI is never about 'AI for AI sake'-it's about getting to better outcomes," said Shawn Misquitta, EVP of Product Management at iManage. "Our continued investments in the platform - iManage Insight+ and Ask iManage - play a crucial role in helping customers realize value, while leveraging AI in a secure and responsible way. The market response and adoption globally validate our approach. We are committed to helping customers achieve pragmatic, pervasive, and responsible use of AI technologies, and we're excited about the tremendous interest from our legal and corporate legal customers."

iManage is at Legalweek 2025 in New York City, March 24-27. Visit us at Booth #2010 to explore how our latest innovations in AI-powered knowledge work are helping legal teams work smarter, more securely, and deliver greater client value. In addition to visiting the booth, join us for our iManage Roundtables in Concourse F:

The Role of KM in Advancing Knowledge Maturity on Tuesday, March 25, from 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. ET

Experience Insight+ Knowledge Search Firsthand on Wednesday, March 26, from 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. ET

We're also hosting Meet the Experts drop-in sessions in Concourse F on both Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET. Stop by for one-on-one conversations with our team, get personalized guidance on Ask iManage and Insight+, and enjoy a coffee while you chat.

Don't miss the opportunity to connect with our experts, experience the power of iManage AI solutions in action, and see how we're shaping the future of AI-powered knowledge work.

