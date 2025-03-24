ChannelSight, a market-leading 'Where to Buy' and Digital Shelf platform, today announces the launch of ChannelSight.AI, a next-generation AI-powered predictive analytics platform that empowers brands to boost online sales, optimize digital shelf performance, and gain unprecedented visibility into the eCommerce consumer journey.

ChannelSight has developed massive proprietary data sets and market intelligence over the course of its 12 years of successfully making content shoppable for brands, and has now combined that with powerful AI to create clear, prioritized, and actionable recommendations for sellers. The predictive capabilities from ChannelSight.AI range from determining which channels are apt to outperform to identifying opportunity areas to increase revenue and competitive performance. This will be transformative for brands seeking improved eCommerce performance.

"Brands are overwhelmed with data but starved of truly actionable insights. ChannelSight.AI is the breakthrough they need," said John Beckett, CEO and Co-Founder of ChannelSight. "By leveraging our unique market intelligence and proprietary data from working with over 500 global brands, we've built an AI-driven platform that removes guesswork, accelerates decision-making, and delivers tangible revenue impact, in ways that were simply impossible in the past."

In an era when over 70% of eCommerce leaders say implementing AI is crucial for success, ChannelSight.AI is a timely game-changer. Backed by ChannelSight's extensive market intelligence and track record helping brands like Philips, Haier, and Colgate achieve significant lifts in online revenue -this reimagined platform enables eCommerce teams proactively shape their digital strategies for maximum growth.

Revolutionizing eCommerce with Predictive Intelligence

Today's brands face an urgent need for clarity and control amid fierce competition and rapidly changing market conditions. Common challenges include:

Limited visibility into the consumer journey, causing lost sales opportunities.

into the consumer journey, causing lost sales opportunities. Failure to convert engaged users before they're distracted by competitors.

engaged users before they're distracted by competitors. Fragmented return on investment (ROI) tracking , hindering efficient marketing budget optimization.

, hindering efficient marketing budget optimization. Siloed data across retailers and regions, preventing a cohesive global strategy.

across retailers and regions, preventing a cohesive global strategy. Reactive decision-making, forcing brands to play catch-up instead of leading.

ChannelSight.AI solves these challenges through AI-driven market understanding, continuously learning and refining recommendations based on ChannelSight's unique, proprietary data, so brands can predict, prioritize, and profit at every turn.

Key Capabilities of ChannelSight.AI

Predictive Digital Shelf Analytics

Monitor product performance across all online retailers and receive real-time alerts on emerging issues. Identify which products are losing out to competitors and take immediate action from pricing adjustments to promotion optimization. Brands can leverage a chat feature to access recommendations and reports anytime, as if they have a full data and market analyst team available 24/7. Customer Journey Optimization

Tie together data from a brand's website, marketing channels, and retailer sales to pinpoint exactly where consumers abandon their purchase. Seamlessly insert "Buy Now" links at critical touchpoints to boost conversion rates. Actionable Performance Insights

Review a unified dashboard that offers both quick overviews and deep dives into real-time revenue, marketing ROI, and consumer sentiment trends. Customize reports or integrate them into your existing systems via robust APIs. Proven Sales Lift

Building on ChannelSight's proven 'Where to Buy' technology, which has driven billions of dollars of additional revenue for its brand clients, ChannelSight.AI combines all the company's expertise into a single AI platform that reliably converts insights into revenue. Proactive, Revenue-Focused Strategy

Predicting trends rather than reacting to historical data. ChannelSight.AI allows brands to fine-tune pricing, optimize campaigns, and stay ahead of inventory demands. Every recommendation is tied to a predicted revenue impact, making it easy to prioritize high-value actions.

'See ChannelSight.AI in Action'

ChannelSight.AI is now available to brands and manufacturers worldwide. To explore how it can transform your digital commerce strategy, book a personalized demo or join our exclusive "AI Meets eCommerce" webinar on April 10, 2025. Attendees will witness a live demonstration of ChannelSight.AI's game-changing predictive analytics capabilities and discover how to harness them for peak performance well before the competitive holiday season.

Register here: www.channelsight.com/webinar

About ChannelSight

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ChannelSight is a leading eCommerce intelligence platform dedicated to making the world instantly shoppable. From "Where to Buy" purchase enablement to advanced digital shelf analytics, ChannelSight's solutions help brands and retailers boost conversions, gain actionable insights, and deliver superior online experiences for users across all digital channels. Trusted by hundreds of global brands, ChannelSight simplifies buying journeys and drives sustainable eCommerce growth

