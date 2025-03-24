Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.03.2025 14:33 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alpvision Résidences Accelerates Its Expansion in the Alps and Supports Property Owners Amid New Regulations

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Alpvision Résidences Accelerates Its Expansion in the Alps and Supports Property Owners Amid New Regulations 

Alpvision Résidences 
Alpvision Résidences Accelerates Its Expansion in the Alps and Supports Property Owners Amid New Regulations 
24-March-2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Alpine holiday rental market continues to evolve as Alpvision Résidences expands its reach and supports property 
owners with regulatory changes. 
Veysonnaz, Switzerland - Alpvision Résidences, a leading agency in holiday rentals across the Swiss and French Alps, 
has announced an ambitious expansion strategy to strengthen its presence. The company extended its operations to Châtel 
last year and continues to grow in France while assisting property owners in navigating evolving European regulations 
on short-term rentals. 
Targeted Expansion in the Alps 
With years of expertise in Alpine hospitality, Alpvision Résidences is expanding its portfolio in well-established 
locations to meet the growing demand for high-quality accommodation. The European holiday rental market is projected to 
reach USD40.13 billion by 2029. 
"Our mission has always been to offer seamless and unforgettable Alpine stays," says Angèle Bennett, Commercial 
Director at Alpvision Résidences. "By strengthening our presence in key destinations, we provide travellers with an 
even wider choice while maintaining the highest standards of service and hospitality". 
Supporting Property Owners in a Changing Regulatory Landscape 
The short-term rental sector is undergoing significant changes, with increasing restrictions imposed by European 
municipalities. Alpvision Résidences provides a secure payment system and expert guidance to help property owners 
remain compliant while maximising the profitability of their assets. 
"The regulatory framework is evolving rapidly, and many property owners struggle to keep up with these changes", adds 
Angèle Bennett. "We see it as our responsibility to guide them through these adjustments, ensuring they can continue to 
rent their properties legally and profitably". 
Shaping the Future of Alpine Rentals 
As a key player in the Alpine holiday rental market, Alpvision Résidences is driving the sustainable structuring of the 
sector through its carefully planned expansion and ongoing support for property owners. 
About Alpvision Résidences 
Alpvision Résidences offers high-quality accommodation in the Swiss and French Alps, providing comprehensive rental 
management and memorable holiday experiences for travellers. 
 
Contact: 
Angèle Bennett 
Commercial Director 
Alpvision Residences 
+41 27 208 55 50 
communication@alpvisionresidences.com 
https://www.alpvisionresidences.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105208 24-March-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105208&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.