DJ Alpvision Résidences Accelerates Its Expansion in the Alps and Supports Property Owners Amid New Regulations

Alpvision Résidences Alpvision Résidences Accelerates Its Expansion in the Alps and Supports Property Owners Amid New Regulations 24-March-2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Alpine holiday rental market continues to evolve as Alpvision Résidences expands its reach and supports property owners with regulatory changes. Veysonnaz, Switzerland - Alpvision Résidences, a leading agency in holiday rentals across the Swiss and French Alps, has announced an ambitious expansion strategy to strengthen its presence. The company extended its operations to Châtel last year and continues to grow in France while assisting property owners in navigating evolving European regulations on short-term rentals. Targeted Expansion in the Alps With years of expertise in Alpine hospitality, Alpvision Résidences is expanding its portfolio in well-established locations to meet the growing demand for high-quality accommodation. The European holiday rental market is projected to reach USD40.13 billion by 2029. "Our mission has always been to offer seamless and unforgettable Alpine stays," says Angèle Bennett, Commercial Director at Alpvision Résidences. "By strengthening our presence in key destinations, we provide travellers with an even wider choice while maintaining the highest standards of service and hospitality". Supporting Property Owners in a Changing Regulatory Landscape The short-term rental sector is undergoing significant changes, with increasing restrictions imposed by European municipalities. Alpvision Résidences provides a secure payment system and expert guidance to help property owners remain compliant while maximising the profitability of their assets. "The regulatory framework is evolving rapidly, and many property owners struggle to keep up with these changes", adds Angèle Bennett. "We see it as our responsibility to guide them through these adjustments, ensuring they can continue to rent their properties legally and profitably". Shaping the Future of Alpine Rentals As a key player in the Alpine holiday rental market, Alpvision Résidences is driving the sustainable structuring of the sector through its carefully planned expansion and ongoing support for property owners. About Alpvision Résidences Alpvision Résidences offers high-quality accommodation in the Swiss and French Alps, providing comprehensive rental management and memorable holiday experiences for travellers. Contact: Angèle Bennett Commercial Director Alpvision Residences +41 27 208 55 50 communication@alpvisionresidences.com https://www.alpvisionresidences.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105208 24-March-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105208&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)