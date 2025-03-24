easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-March-2025 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding 24 March 2025 On 24 March 2025 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 21 March 2025 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) set out in the table below. The PDMRs acquired the shares, as Dividend Shares, having previously elected to re-invest the ordinary dividend for the year ended 30 September 2024 (approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's AGM in February 2025) payable on their existing Plan shares. PDMR Dividend Shares Purchased Price Robert Birge 14 GBP4.8607 Kenton Jarvis 47 GBP4.8607 David Morgan 100 GBP4.8607 Garry Wilson 65 GBP4.8607

Institutional investors and analysts:

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Robert Birge 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Marketing Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Robert Birge by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP4.8607 14

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 14

-- Price GBP: GBP4.8607

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP4.8607 47

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 47

-- Price GBP: GBP4.8607

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Morgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP4.8607 100

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 100

-- Price GBP: GBP4.8607

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet Holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Shares GBP4.8607 65

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 65

-- Price GBP: GBP4.8607

e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-21

f) Place of the transaction XLON

