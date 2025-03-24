Somalia has changed the deadline for a tender seeking a developer for a 55 MW solar plant with a 160 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Jazeera power plant in Mogadishu. The new deadline is May 5. Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources is searching for a developer for a large-scale hybrid solar-plus-storage project. The tender details state that the project will encompass the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 55 MW solar plant with a 160 MWh BESS. It will be situated at the Jazeera power plant in Mogadishu, the national capital. The tender, initially ...

