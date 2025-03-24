Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is experiencing remarkable financial growth, cementing its position as a formidable competitor in the global automotive market. The Shenzhen-based company reported a net profit of 40.3 billion yuan (approximately 5.1 billion euros) for the past fiscal year, representing an increase of about one-third compared to the previous year. Revenue simultaneously climbed by an impressive 29 percent to 777 billion yuan (about 99 billion euros), significantly exceeding market analysts' average expectations. The fourth quarter of 2024 was particularly noteworthy, with net profit soaring by 73.1 percent to 15 billion yuan. With 4.25 million vehicles sold last year, including 1.76 million pure electric cars, BYD managed to overtake German automotive giant Volkswagen's decades-long market leadership in China. The Chinese market leader aims to further increase sales to 5-6 million vehicles this year.

Innovation Drives Investment Confidence

BYD's technological advances continue to impress investors and analysts alike. The company recently unveiled a revolutionary charging system enabling a 400-kilometer range with just five minutes of charging time. This Megawatt-Flash-Charging technology is being hailed as a potential game-changer in the electric mobility sector. Major investment banks, including China International Capital Corporation and Nomura, have revised their targets upward, citing BYD's innovative capacity and strong growth prospects for 2025. The company is also accelerating its international expansion, notably strengthening its European footprint with a recent market entry into Serbia. This combined strategy of technological innovation and geographical expansion has contributed to investor confidence, with BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares posting gains of around 50 percent this year alone.

