BNK Invest, Inc.: Useful Investor Tool Highlights

"Below are selected examples of highlighted websites providing useful free investor tools."

Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks - at www.MonthlyDividendPayingStocks.com - is perfect for investors seeking a stream of income paid to them each and every month. Monthly dividend paying stocks are typically of great interest to retirees. Although the majority of dividend paying stocks do so quarterly, there are still quite a lot of companies, preferred stocks, funds, and ETFs that follow a monthly dividend schedule. The Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks website focuses solely on those monthly dividend paying stocks and other securities that can be purchased on a stock exchange.

Market Cap History - at www.MarketCapHistory.com - zeroes in on a metric some investors should pay more attention to. Researching a public company's stock price history is one thing, but it is also extremely useful to study market cap history. Over the course of time, via movement of a company's stock price, but also the issuance of new shares or the repurchase of existing shares, a company's market cap can fluctuate meaningfully. This site charts the market cap history of stocks over time.

RediNews - at www.RediNews.com - is a stock market news portal providing fresh stock market articles with top stock picks from leading financial writers. Articles are geared towards self directed investors and investment advisors looking for stock market investment ideas that warrant further research. The home page contains a curated batch of the most recent articles, with a search bar at the top allowing users to search for articles by ticker symbol.

Stock DMA - at www.StockDMA.com - is designed for traders and investors who incorporate Technical Analysis into their strategies, with a focus on Simple Moving Average (SMA) calculations. Specifically, the 50 day moving average ("50 DMA") and the 200 day moving average ("200 DMA") are compared. Investors looking to use the DMA Technical Analysis indicator can benefit from looking up their stocks of interest.

BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

