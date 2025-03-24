Greece's latest auction has awarded subsidies to 188. 9 MW of standalone, front-of-the-meter, utility-scale battery energy storage. The auction was the third and final edition of a battery storage subsidy program launched in 2023, with the country now turning its focus towards a new 4. 7 GW unsibsidized BESS scheme. From ESS News Greece's Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste, and Water (RAAEY) has published the results of the country's third auction for standalone battery energy storage systems. The 200 MW auction is the final phase of a program aiming to subside the development and operation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...