With a new streamlined framework, the program empowers partners to enhance their service offerings and seize new growth opportunities in the digital workspace market

Omnissa, a leading digital work platform company, today introduced the Omnissa Partner Program, a reimagined program designed to accelerate partner growth, provide a clear path to success, and make it easier to do business with Omnissa. As part of its evolution as an independent company, Omnissa built the program with direct partner input, featuring a simplified three-tier system, a clear performance-based progression framework, enhanced incentives and rewards, and robust enablement uniquely tailored to partners' business models.

"Omnissa is building a partner ecosystem that drives greater growth for partners and expands opportunities for innovation with our mutual customers," said Kevin Norlin, head of revenue and SVP of global sales at Omnissa. "Since becoming an independent company, partners have been enthusiastic about the opportunity to grow with Omnissa. This new framework provides more ways for partners to differentiate themselves in the market, increase profitability, and help customers achieve the vision of an autonomous workspace that is smart, seamless, and secure."

The Omnissa Partner Program makes it easier for partners to engage, innovate, and scale their digital workspace solutions business. The program eliminates unnecessary requirements and provides a streamlined framework solely focused on driving partner success in digital workspaces. With targeted training and resources, partners can deliver lasting value to their customers. Key features of the program include:

Streamlined partner levels The program structure is designed for simplicity, with three tiers Platinum, Gold, and Silver - making it easier for partners to track their progression and access key benefits.

- making it easier for partners to track their progression and access key benefits. Three simplified business models Reseller, service provider, and technology partner offer greater flexibility to support customer needs and business strategies.

Comprehensive incentives and benefits Partners will enjoy a full range of financial incentives with front-end margin increases, as well as joint account team access and training funds.

Points-based rewards system A unified points system is in place to recognize and reward partners for accomplishments across transactions and service delivery, supporting a balanced approach to building their business.

Focused training and certification for Workspace ONE and Horizon Trainings and certifications have been tailored to partner business models and Omnissa core products, equipping partners with the expertise they need to create new deals and expand service offerings.

An intuitive dashboard Coming soon, an intuitive dashboard will provide real-time insights into program performance, helping partners track progress and maximize opportunities across their entire Omnissa business.

"The openness and comprehensiveness of the Omnissa platform provides us a competitive distinction, enabling us to support our customers' full range of digital workspace needs and scale our business more efficiently," said Brian Campbell, vice president of digital experience for CDW. "With the updated Omnissa Partner Program, CDW now has a clear path to progression and can focus on growth, scale, and delivering greater value to our customers."

About Omnissa

Omnissa is the leading digital work platform company, empowering the world's dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company's AI-driven digital workspace platform helps organizations, and their people unlock exponential business value. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa is a privately-held company with 4,000 employees and a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320413889/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

David Rodriguez

Omnissa Corporate Communications

Press@Omnissa.com