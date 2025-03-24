Global Cybersecurity Leader's Channel Program Achieves Highest Distinction for Tenth Straight Year

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded the Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network with a 5-star rating in its 2025 Partner Program Guide marking the tenth consecutive year Bitdefender has achieved the guide's top rating.

CRN's 2025 Partner Program Guide rates vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. Managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and systems integrators use the guide as a key resource to evaluate technology vendors' partner programs that best support their business needs.

The 5-Star rating is an elite recognition awarded to companies that have built highly advanced partner programs that stand out in their ability to nurture strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

"Channel partners serve a vital role in providing cybersecurity solutions that help organizations prevent, protect, detect and respond to threats that are increasing in frequency and growing more sophisticated each day," said Dan Russell, senior director of North American Channels at Bitdefender. "They need a technology partner that not only understands the challenges they face but has the resources and the commitment to drive their success. Achieving 5-Star status in the prestigious CRN Partner Program Guide for the tenth year in a row shows that we continue to deliver the best-in-class cybersecurity technology, services, training, and support partners are looking for."

The depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with for building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification and technical support can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth.

The Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network empowers tens of thousands of managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and system integrators to deliver Bitdefender's advanced cybersecurity products and services for endpoint protection (EPP), extended endpoint detection and response (XDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), cloud security, and managed detection and response (MDR) in more than 170 countries.

Partners succeed by tapping a wide range of resources, including sales and marketing tools, account management capabilities, access to the Bitdefender knowledge base, financial protected incentives, new opportunity registration, a leads program, an online MSP community, competitive training and certifications, and hands-on training. Bitdefender's industry-leading PAN portal offers valuable resources, including co-branded materials and campaign management features, helping partners accelerate lead generation, enhance brand visibility, and drive more successful marketing initiatives, ultimately benefiting their growth and engagement.

Over the past year, Bitdefender has strengthened its partner program, helping to deepen the company's engagement and recognition within the partner community. Changes include the expansion of the company's Masterclass live training sessions, the launch of Digital Badges for successful certification completions, enhanced personalized channel communications and a more robust webinar program.

Bitdefender is planning further improvements in 2025. The company is redesigning its NFR (Not for Resale) program, offering partners enhanced opportunities to test and use Bitdefender solutions in their own infrastructure. Other plans call for streamlined deal registration processes to improve efficiency and ensure a more seamless experience for partners.

"Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success," said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. Content and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence."

To learn more about joining the Bitdefender network of thousands of partners around the globe or to find the right partner for your organization from the Bitdefender ecosystem, visit https://www.bitdefender.com/partners/.

