LILYSILK Unveils EasyCare Collection: Luxury Made Effortless with Machine-Washable Silk and Wool

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly introduces the EasyCare Collection, a groundbreaking lineup of machine-washable silk and wool products. Designed to redefine luxury with convenience, this collection caters to modern consumers who seek effortless style without compromising sustainability.

Building on extensive market research and customer insights, LILYSILK launched its first machine-washable product range in 2024, featuring spun silk and merino wool. Now, the brand is elevating everyday elegance with two new machine-washable innovations: pure silk and a silk-wool blend. The EasyCare Collection represents the future of fabric care-luxurious, practical, and environmentally responsible.

Combining refined craftsmanship with easy maintenance, the EasyCare Collection makes luxury more accessible than ever. By eliminating the need for hand washing and dry cleaning, these garments save time and money while preserving their beauty and durability. Wrinkle resistance ensures a polished look straight from the wash, while the collection's longevity supports a more sustainable lifestyle.

The LILYSILK EasyCare Collection

Featuring innovative fabrics that redefine silk and wool care, the EasyCare Collection blends effortless maintenance, durability, and luxury:

Machine-Washable Silk retains its signature luster and softness even after multiple washes. Unlike many washable silks, it is designed for true machine-wash convenience without sacrificing quality.

Machine-Washable Spun Silk is expertly woven using German Stoll technology, creating a lightweight, smooth fabric with a natural silk sheen-luxury with the ease of machine washing.

Machine-Washable Merino Wool is treated to resist shrinking and maintain its shape, ensuring long-lasting wear and easy care without compromising softness.

Machine-Washable Silk-Wool Blend combines silk and merino wool in a sophisticated twill weave, offering both softness and structure with a naturally refined finish.

"At LILYSILK, we believe elegance should be effortless," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "The EasyCare Collection brings sophistication and practicality together, making high-end fashion more accessible. We're excited to introduce this new collection, giving our customers a simple yet stylish way to stay fresh and elegant without the hassle of traditional fabric care."

Committed to craftsmanship and environmental responsibility, LILYSILK continues to uphold its zero-waste philosophy and use only the finest natural fibers. The EasyCare Collection reflects this mission, ensuring that luxury fashion aligns with modern, sustainable living. For more information, please visit LILYSILK EasyCare Collection.

