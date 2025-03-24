EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference

Galimedix Therapeutics to present positive pre-clinical data with amyloid beta aggregation modulator in development for oral Alzheimer's disease treatment at AD/PD 2025 Conference



Galimedix Therapeutics to present positive pre-clinical data with amyloid beta aggregation modulator in development for oral Alzheimer's disease treatment at AD/PD 2025 Conference Data show positive impact of small molecule GAL-201 on Aß-induced toxicity, caused by various Aß isoforms: beneficial effects on synaptic plasticity and neuroinflammation Kensington, MD, USA, and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, March 24, 2025 -Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, will present new pre-clinical data with orally available small molecule, GAL-201, an Amyloid-ß (Aß) aggregation modulator, at the upcoming International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD 2025). The conference will take place April 1 - 5, 2025 in Vienna, Austria. The following poster will be presented: Title: Small molecule GAL-201 under development for oral AD-treatment: Modulation of Aß aggregation directly influences synaptic plasticity and also affects neuroinflammation Poster number: #515; Board number: 02-275 Poster Session: Shift 2, April 4 - 5, 2025 Presenters: Katrin Riemann, Ph.D. and Hermann Russ, M.D. Ph.D. The poster will include in vitro data demonstrating that early modulation of Aß aggregation via GAL-201 can prevent various pathologies, showing its promise as first-in-class oral disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Galimedix is developing orally administered small molecules specifically designed to target misfolded Aß and suppress the formation of soluble, toxic Aß aggregates in the brains of people with AD. The company's GAL-101 and GAL-201 have been shown to bind with high affinity to the misfolded Aß monomers and thereby prevent their aggregation to toxic Aß oligomers and protofibrils. These promising development candidates for the treatment of AD have the potential to slow or stop disease progression. GAL-101, a compound closely related to GAL-201, is currently under investigation in a Phase 1 study. In addition, GAL-101 eye drops are being investigated in the Phase 2 eDREAM study in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration, an Aß-associated retinal disease. International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD 2025) AD/PD 2025 provides a forum where leading international experts can gather to explore the latest research, clinical trials, and treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The AD/PD Conference has grown to be one of the leading events in the field of neurodegenerative disorders with over 4,700 participants from 71 countries and over 2,200 abstracts in 2024. This year, the conference program will include forum discussions, symposia, as well as oral and poster presentations devoted to the latest breakthroughs in treatment, translational R&D, early diagnosis, drug development and clinical trials in AD, PD and other related neurological disorders. About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. Contact Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

