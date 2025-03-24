LegalZoom.com, Inc.: LegalZoom Appoints Pratik Savai as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation and Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced Pratik Savai as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, he will spearhead advancing LegalZoom's technology ecosystem, optimizing platform scalability, and harnessing emerging technologies such as generative AI to simplify legal processes for individuals and businesses.

"Pratik is an innovative leader with deep technical acumen and a passion for leveraging technology to empower consumers and small businesses," said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom. "His leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and enhancing our technology infrastructure to serve our customers better."

Pratik most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer at Elation Health, where he led the Engineering, Product, and Design teams, building transformative solutions for thousands of small businesses as well as large prominent digital health providers. Prior to that, Pratik led several technology and product organizations focused on workforce agility at Cornerstone OnDemand over a 16-year tenure. With a track record of driving innovation, building businesses to over $840 million in recurring subscription revenues, and scaling technology teams to over 400 people globally, Pratik brings extensive expertise to LegalZoom.

"This is an exciting moment for LegalZoom, and I'm thrilled to be joining at such a defining time," Pratik added. "The company is at the forefront of leveraging technology to reshape access to legal services, creating unprecedented opportunities for businesses and individuals alike. I look forward to collaborating with the technology team to drive innovation and build solutions that will redefine efficiency, accessibility, and customer experience in the legal industry."

Pratik received a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Mumbai, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California, a Master of Science in Computational Biology from the University of Southern California, and a Master of Business Administration with emphasis in Technology Management & Entrepreneurship from the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management.

