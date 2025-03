Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.50 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

The Company is pleased to confirm that First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic"), a strategic investor and enterprise client of Scope Technologies., will subscribe for $1 million of the Offering.

The Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Company does not intend to pay any finder's fees under the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to repay a $1 million loan that had previously been advanced to the Company by First Majestic, and to accelerate the development of Scope's QSE mobile application. The app will serve as a secure communication and file sharing platform powered by QSE's proprietary Entropy-as-a-Service technology. It enables true round-trip encryption that is fully quantum-resistant-designed to protect data not only today but well into the post-quantum future.

Fully integrated with the QSE core system, the mobile app will round out the Company's full-stack security offerings, providing users with a seamless way to send messages and share sensitive files through a secure, decentralized infrastructure. With this app, Scope aims to make enterprise-grade quantum resilience accessible to businesses and individual users alike.

The Company expects to complete the Offering on or before April 4, 2025.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions can protect your data, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group.

About Scope Technologies

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

