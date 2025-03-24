Israel is considering two new tariff rates for selling excess electricity from home solar installations back to the grid. The first will offer a higher rate for the first five years, before dropping beneath the current rate, while the second will link the tariff to inflation. A consultation is open until April 4. Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is planning to introduce new tariff rates for surplus rooftop solar power under net metering. The proposals relate to the sell-back of excess electricity to the grid from home solar installations used for self-consumption. Under current ...

