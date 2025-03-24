Stratodesk Featured in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide

Stratodesk, the leading innovator of an ultra-secure operating system (OS) for modern workspaces, has been included in the prestigious 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide provided by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company . This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

The Stratodesk Edge Partner Program offers resellers, managed service providers, and distributors a simplified route to drive endpoint transformation and bolster security for their customers using NoTouch OS-an ultra-secure enterprise operating system tailored for modern workspaces. With endpoints becoming central to corporate security strategies, Stratodesk Edge equips channel partners with tools, specialized training, and marketing resources, alongside technical support, to ensure customer success. Since its launch in 2021, the program has been pivotal to Stratodesk's growth and the expansion of its global partner network.

"We're honored that Stratodesk Edge continues to receive recognition for fostering successful and profitable channel partnerships," said Steve Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer at Stratodesk and a CRN 2025 Channel Chief. "Our program empowers partners with the resources needed for growth and sustained success. Being featured in CRN's Partner Guide is a testament to our commitment, and we thank our dedicated channel team and partners for their invaluable contributions to this achievement."

Harald Wittek, Sales Director EMEA at Stratodesk and a recognized 2025 EMEA CRN Channel Chief, added: "Our Edge program has been specially designed to provide our partners with the tools and support they need to thrive in an ever-evolving end-user computing and VDI/DaaS landscape. This 2025 CRN Program Guide recognition reaffirms our position as a leader in endpoint security and OS management solutions, and we look forward to continuing our journey of mutual growth and success with our valued partners."

"Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence."

The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be spotlighted in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at www.CRN.com/PPG beginning March 24, 2025.

For the complete Stratodesk Channel Program Guide, please visit: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2025-details?c=213.

To join Stratodesk Edge please visit: https://www.stratodesk.com/partners/stratodesk-edge/.

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk is the leading innovator of the ultra-secure endpoint OS designed to meet the unique demands of modern enterprises. With zero-trust principles embedded in its core, Stratodesk NoTouch OS is the market-leading endpoint OS for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Secure Browsing as well as IIoT and Automation use cases. The transformative NoTouch OS is the convergence of cost reduction through streamlining IT operations and endpoint management, greater sustainability through endpoint hardware flexibility, and revolutionized endpoint security, user experience, and productivity.

Led by forward-thinking and seasoned experts in end-user computing and enterprise security, Stratodesk is the go-to choice for top-tier organizations across various industries globally. With headquarters in San Francisco and a presence in Europe, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and Stratodesk PLUS certified technology solution providers worldwide. For more information on Stratodesk visit www.stratodesk.com

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

Follow The Channel Company: X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Silke Telsnig

Chief Marketing Officer

silke.telsnig@stratodesk.com

(415) 946-4029

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE: Stratodesk

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire