Pit Viper and Sustainable Skylines Team Up for Miami Beach Treasure Hunt

Campaign Paired the Novelty of Drones with Spring Break Energy to Drive Massive Brand Engagement

Pit Viper , the sunglasses brand known for its durability and bold style, partnered with Sustainable Skylines , the only out-of-home drone advertising company approved by the FAA for towing full-size advertising banners, for a Spring Break activation in Miami Beach. From March 21-23, a drone flew above a five-mile stretch from South Pointe Park to the Eden Roc Hotel, towing a full-size ad banner announcing Pit Viper's latest campaign: $1,000 buried somewhere along the beach.

Sustainable Skylines, a Miami-based company that has replaced environmentally unfriendly and unsafe manned aircraft with one-of-a-kind hybrid-electric drones, was behind this innovative aerial display. As the only drone advertising company authorized by the FAA to fly full-size outdoor banners, they took Pit Viper's message to the skies over the weekend. Flying at 350 feet, the drone gave beachgoers a clear view of the promotion, sparking double takes and excitement as they realized it wasn't a plane, but a drone.

Though no one ultimately claimed the prize, the campaign was a success--engaging hundreds of thousands of beachgoers, amplified by digital engagement on social media, and even drawing local news coverage from NBC.

"Although I can't stand sales emails, this opportunity was too exciting to pass up," said Spencer Harkins, Pit Viper's designated Wildcard. "We've given away cars, health insurance, and even real estate in the past, but never buried treasure advertised by a banner in the sky. We are thrilled to give it a shot."

Pit Viper's sunglasses are built tough, with features like E-Spot and Turbo Adjustment to keep them secure regardless of activity. Sustainable Skylines' approach uses just three gallons of fuel for a four-hour flight-far less than the 30 gallons traditional planes burn-making it a greener and safer aerial advertising option.

"Miami Beach is the perfect spot for this," said Jacob Stonecipher, CEO of Sustainable Skylines. "Spring break brings a lively crowd that's open to something new. Partnering with Pit Viper to fly this promotion is a fresh, creative way to engage them, and our drones made it possible."

Sustainable Skylines has worked with brands like the AdCouncil and is partnered with the City of Miami to redefine aerial advertising. Inspired by rugged gear and retro flair, Pit Viper continues to push boundaries with its standout sunglasses. Together, they turned Miami Beach into a treasure-hunting destination.

Media Contact:

Sustainable Skylines

Email: skylines@escalatepr.com

Phone: (305) 555-0100

About Sustainable Skylines

Sustainable Skylines is a B2B drone technology company displacing airplanes and helicopters with VTOL drones. They are the first to market full-size drone advertising banner towing operators, driving innovation around antiquated aerial advertising practices by using sustainable drone technology and in-depth data analytics. Aggregating data from cellular, geospatial, and real-time footage from flight operations, Sustainable Skylines leverages the latest advances in computer vision, big data, and artificial intelligence to create actionable insights for our clients. Building the drone, pilot, and fleet infrastructure, Sustainable Skylines will drive innovation and sustainability within the commercial drone industry across the globe. Sustainable Skylines was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami, FL. For further information visit www.sustainableskylines.com.

SOURCE: Sustainable Skylines

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire