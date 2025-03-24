Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
24.03.25
09:31 Uhr
6,760 Euro
+0,090
+1,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
24.03.2025 16:30 Uhr
Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 21 March 2025, Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, exercised 349,070 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan.

Mr. Maloney sold 171,526 of the resulting shares at the price shown below to cover the tax, national insurance and fees arising as a result of the exercise and retained the balance of 177,544 shares. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.

Following this transaction, Mr. Maloney has an interest in the Company of 1,047,505 common shares (which includes 181,819 shares held via a connected person), representing 0.4293%.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Maloney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4(i)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i)Acquisition of shares on exercise of 349,070 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

349,070 shares acquired on exercise of RSS awards

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

349,070

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-03-21

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

4(ii)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

(ii)Sale of 171,526shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on exercise of 349,070Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.49848116

171,526 shares sold to cover tax liabilities

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

171,526

£943,132.48

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-03-21

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

24 March 2025

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com


