Panama built 143. 4 MW of new solar in 2024, bringing its total installed PV capacity to 695. 55 MW by the end of the year. From pv magazine LatAm Panama installed 143. 39 MW of new PV capacity in 2024, according to the National Public Services Authority (ASEP). By the end of December, the country's total installed solar capacity had reached 695. 55 MW, accounting for 13. 79% of national electricity generation capacity. Panama's total installed capacity in 2024 stood at 5,045. 09 MW, including 2,165. 97 MW from thermal power (42. 93%), 1,847. 57 MW from hydropower (36. 62%), 336 MW from wind ...

