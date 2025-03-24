Revolutionizing operational efficiency with accessible intelligent automation

parcelLab, the leading post-purchase experience platform, announced the launch of post-purchase AI Agents at Shoptalk Spring 2025 in Las Vegas. parcelLab AI Agents are designed to help retailers automate post-purchase operations, elevate customer service, redefine customer engagement, and drive operational efficiency at scale. The AI Agents seamlessly integrate into existing retailer workflows and systems, allowing them to deliver on customer expectations with speed and precision.

parcelLab AI Agents are purpose-built for retail, enabling brands to scale personalized post-purchase engagement and streamline operational tasks with intelligent automation. Whether resolving order inquiries, managing return requests, or proactively addressing order exceptions, parcelLab AI Agents handle key post-purchase interactions autonomously reducing response times and operational overhead while ensuring seamless customer experiences.

Unlike traditional rule-based chatbots, these AI-powered assistants continuously learn and adapt, enabling retailers to resolve post-purchase issues instantly, provide tailored responses, and ensure customers receive accurate, contextual support-without the burden on customer service teams.

"With the parcelLab AI Agents, brands can provide instant, intelligent support while freeing up their teams to focus on high-value interactions," said Tobias Buxhoidt, Founder Chief Innovation Officer of parcelLab. "We're providing retailers with an intelligent, scalable solution that doesn't just improve efficiency-it enhances the entire customer journey. This isn't just about automation-it's about creating a smarter, more proactive post-purchase experience that builds long-term customer relationships."

By enabling real-time issue resolution, proactive communication, and seamless self-service, parcelLab empowers brands to turn every touchpoint into a retention opportunity.

Attendees of Shoptalk Spring 2025 are invited to visit parcelLab's booth for a firsthand look at how AI-powered post-purchase Agents can transform customer service operations, enhance engagement, and drive business growth.

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational costs, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning AI-powered post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico's, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250324853678/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Anna Lapezo

Content Manager

Anna.lapezo@parcelLab.com