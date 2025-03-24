Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Herba Health Inc., Canada's trusted natural supplement brand, announced today the completion of its strategic expansion to British Columbia, strengthening its Canadian warehousing & distribution network while supporting local jobs during ongoing international trade tensions.



The expansion, which began in late 2024 and was completed in Q1 2025, includes a significant warehouse relocation that increases the company's distribution capacity by multiple folds. This strategic move enables Herba to better serve its growing customer base both domestically and internationally while maintaining its commitment to Canadian operations.

"This expansion represents a pivotal moment in Herba's growth journey," said Peter Moon, CEO of Herba Health Inc. "By strengthening our presence on Canada's west coast while keeping our roots firmly planted across the country, we're not just improving our logistics capabilities-we're reinforcing our commitment to Canadian jobs and quality during a time when supporting local businesses has never been more important. I want to especially thank our loyal Canadian customers who have trusted us with their wellness for over two decades and continue to choose locally-made products."

The company's headquarters will remain in Toronto, where Herba was founded in 2003, while the new BC facility will serve as a primary distribution hub for international and domestic markets. Herba continues to maintain its network of over 20 partner warehouses strategically located across Canada, ensuring rapid fulfillment for Canadian customers from coast to coast.

Supporting Canadian Jobs During Trade Uncertainty

This expansion comes at a critical time as tariff tensions affect cross-border trade. Herba's investment in expanded Canadian operations highlights the company's dedication to supporting local jobs and maintaining its "Made in Canada" commitment.

"When international trade becomes uncertain, doubling down on Canadian operations isn't just good business-it's good citizenship," added Moon. "Every Herba product continues to be crafted with care by Canadian hands, supporting our local economy while delivering the exceptional quality our customers expect."

The company's expanded distribution network will strengthen Herba's ability to serve both domestic and international markets with Canadian-made supplements, reinforcing its commitment to quality and local production.

About Herba Health Inc.

Founded in 2003, Herba is a proud Canadian family business dedicated to providing the highest quality natural supplements to support well-being. With over 85 carefully crafted products sourced from the finest ingredients globally but manufactured in Canada, Herba has earned the trust of millions of Canadians over two decades.

Herba's commitment to quality includes rigorous third-party testing, transparent labeling in both English and French, and adherence to Health Canada's strict requirements. Every product carries an NPN (Natural Product Number), signifying official registration with Health Canada.

Beyond product excellence, Herba is committed to sustainability through responsible manufacturing practices, reduced plastic packaging, and partnerships with eco-conscious delivery services. The company has donated over $10,000 worth of high-quality supplements to food banks and local charities and continues to seek new partnerships to make wellness accessible to all Canadians.

