Desert Oasis Healthcare Celebrates Doctor's Day, Honoring Exceptional Care and Dedication

Recognizing the Heart of Healthcare: Desert Oasis Celebrates Physicians' Commitment to Excellence and Patient Care

Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to celebrate National Doctor's Day on March 30, 2025, to recognize the invaluable contributions of physicians in improving the health and well-being of people and our communities. This day honors the dedication, compassion, and expertise of doctors who play a vital role in transforming lives and advancing healthcare.

In keeping with its mission to deliver personalized and exceptional care, Desert Oasis Healthcare acknowledges the tireless efforts of its medical professionals who go above and beyond to ensure their patients receive the highest standard of care. National Doctor's Day is an opportunity to express gratitude for the doctors who have dedicated their lives to creating a healthier and thriving community.

"Doctors are the foundation of our healthcare system, working tirelessly to improve lives. On Doctors Day, we take a moment to honor their dedication and sacrifice. Celebrating them is a reminder of the vital role they play in our communities," said Marc Hoffing MD, Medical Director of Desert Oasis Healthcare.

As part of the celebration, DOHC will be passing out "I Love My Doc" buttons at all of its campuses. We encourage everyone in the community to share their gratitude with any doctors they see, on March 30th and always.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

