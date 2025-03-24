Dunlop Sports Americas: New Additions to Cleveland Golf's HB SOFT 2 Putter Line Enhance Performance and Control

Cleveland Golf Introduces the HB SOFT 2 BROOM and CB Putters

The CLEVELAND GOLF® putter family is growing once again, this time with the expansion of its HB SOFT 2 line and the introduction of two new options: the HB SOFT 2 CB and HB SOFT 2 BROOM. These new variants offer smoother, more controllable strokes for players who prefer that feeling on the greens.

Unlike the other HB SOFT 2 models, the HB SOFT 2 CB features a heavier head weight and longer components. This design shifts the weight above the player's hands, promoting a slower and more consistent stroke.

In contrast, the HB SOFT 2 BROOM is a tour-winning putter style that encourages a "straight back, straight through" stroke. The design minimizes arc in the stroke and limits wrist movement, addressing common inconsistencies found in traditional putting strokes. The BROOM model is also equipped with a specially designed grip and a heavier putter head, completing the "Broom style" package for optimal performance.

"Seeing how successful these putter models have been on tour and the interest they've had among everyday golfers-- it was a no brainer for us to create our own models," said Casey Shultz, Senior Product Manager at Cleveland Golf. "Golfers tend to be tinkerers and are always looking for any edge to get better, especially on the greens. The unique weighting and alternative designs of these putters offer a personalized fit for players seeking more control and stability in their stroke."

Both new models feature Cleveland Golf's renowned Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT). This dynamic groove milling pattern on the face of every model normalizes ball speed across the striking area, ensuring consistent and predictable distance performance, no matter where the ball is struck on the face.

Additionally, the HB SOFT 2 RETREVE will also feature the new components. RETREVE is a completely new head shape, which allows golfers to easily pick the ball out of the hole or any surface without the need to bend over, improving the overall experience throughout the round.

To learn more about Cleveland Golf's extended putter line, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Retail Information & Pricing

HB SOFT 2 CB (11, RETREVE): $169.99

HB SOFT 2 BROOM: $199.99

Launch Date: March 24, 2025

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com





SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire