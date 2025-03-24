Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco: Tony Parker focused on the environment, his yacht awarded by Prince Albert II at the Yacht Club





MONACO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former NBA champion Tony Parker received the SEA Index certification for his superyacht 'Infinity Nine,' awarded during an official ceremony at the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II. The recognition, given within the Superyacht Eco Association initiative, confirms Parker's commitment to more sustainable yachting.

Built in 2022 by AvA Yachts, 'Infinity Nine' is 35 meters long, with a gross tonnage of 333 GT, and is the second unit of the Kando 110 series. With transoceanic capabilities and a range of over 6,500 nautical miles, the superyacht stands out for its use of cutting-edge technologies and high energy efficiency, which allowed it to achieve the 3-star environmental rating according to the SEA Index system. "From the design phase, we wanted to build a vessel that combined innovation with respect for the environment. This is the direction that yachting is heading. Everyone should be aware that, if you want to do good for the planet and the ocean, you have to go in that direction. I am very proud, as an ambassador of the Yacht Club de Monaco, to be part of this journey and to receive this recognition. I hope it will help raise awareness and motivate others, so that every boat heads in the right direction", Parker said.

Launched in 2020 by the Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse (UBS brand), the SEA Index is a reference tool for assessing the environmental impact of yachts over 24 meters. Based on a calculation of CO2 emissions per gross ton per hour, it uses IMO methodologies adapted to the superyacht sector, with technical support from Lloyd's Register and RINA. "With the SEA Index certification, we are supporting owners in their energy transition, by offering them a clear vision and a strategic advantage. Its deployment beyond Monaco is bringing together a yachting community committed to protecting the Ocean", explains, YCM General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

The certification brings practical benefits: discounts on mooring fees at the three Monaco ports (Port Hercule, Port de Fontvieille, Cala del Forte), priority access in 15 partner harbours and marinas in the Mediterranean and Seychelles, insurance advantages, and discounted crew training courses at the 'La Belle Classe Academy' of the YCM.

Awarded the CAPENERGIES label in 2024, the SEA Index is continuously evolving: it has already integrated the analysis of fuel cells and is working to include other greenhouse gases such as NOx and fine particulate matter, confirming the leading role of the Superyacht Eco Association in promoting more responsible yachting.

