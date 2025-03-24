Yum! Brands: Purple Power: Petaluma's Reusable Cup Project Proves a Sustainable Success!

LinkedIn

In December, we told you about how?restaurants in Petaluma, California, swapped our single-use cups for reusable purple ones. It was all part of our partnership with Closed Loop Partners' Center for the Circular Economy in the Petaluma Reusable Cup Project. It's the first initiative to make "reuse" the default option in a U.S. city!



Recently, Closed Loop Partners released its findings from the Petaluma project. You can read the full report?here but before you dive in, we want to highlight a cause for celebration: enough customers successfully returned the purple cups during the project to make the reusable system a more environmentally friendly option than the single-use alternative. Maybe the key to a greener Earth is, in fact, a purple cup!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire