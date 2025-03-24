DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 24-March-2025 / 17:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CAIRN HOMES PLC TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS Dublin/London, 24 March 2025: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H /LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each in issue on 24 March 2025, is 620,247,107. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 620,247,107. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 620,247,107. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: TVR TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 379957 EQS News ID: 2105462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105462&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)