STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 17 March 2025 and 21 March 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 524,966 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
17 March 2025
52,519
313.0909
16,443,220.98
18 March 2025
130,000
317.8652
41,322,476.00
19 March 2025
102,447
317.6488
32,542,166.61
20 March 2025
120,000
322.8110
38,737,320.00
21 March 2025
120,000
320.9931
38,519,172.00
Total accumulated over week 12
524,966
319.1909
167,564,355.59
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
869,966
315.0811
274,109,808.59
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 21 March 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,241,510,911
496,056
1,242,006,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
60,794,157
-
60,794,157
Number of outstanding shares
1,180,716,754
496,056
1,181,212,810
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-12--2025,c4123319
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4123319/3341161.pdf
EQT Transactions 20250317 to 20250321
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3390222
EQT AB Group
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-12-2025-302409560.html