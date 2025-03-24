Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 12, 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 17 March 2025 and 21 March 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 524,966 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 17 March 2025 52,519 313.0909 16,443,220.98 18 March 2025 130,000 317.8652 41,322,476.00 19 March 2025 102,447 317.6488 32,542,166.61 20 March 2025 120,000 322.8110 38,737,320.00 21 March 2025 120,000 320.9931 38,519,172.00 Total accumulated over week 12 524,966 319.1909 167,564,355.59 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 869,966 315.0811 274,109,808.59

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 21 March 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,241,510,911 496,056 1,242,006,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 60,794,157 - 60,794,157 Number of outstanding shares 1,180,716,754 496,056 1,181,212,810 1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

