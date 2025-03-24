BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 125,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 545.05 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 26 March 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 78,796,864 Ordinary Shares, excluding 24,413,000 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 23.65% of the Company's total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 78,796,864 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

24 March 2025