Bath & Body Works: Supporting Local Wetlands in Partnership With the Nature Conservancy

As a Central Ohio company, it's part of Bath & Body Works' long-standing culture to give back to the communities where their associates live and work. That's why Bath & Body Works is proud to partner with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to reduce the pollution of lakes and restore streams in the region.

"Central Ohio has been home to Bath & Body Works for more than 34 years, and we're honored to join The Nature Conservancy and other likeminded companies that are working to protect and preserve this region's precious water resources," said Jeff King, Group Vice President and Head of ESG at Bath & Body Works. "We look forward to seeing the progress of this project as we support a brighter future for our local community and planet."

Bath & Body Works is among four companies providing a combined $1.2 million for the project, which is expected to divert runoff from more than 700 acres of mostly farm fields through a restored wetland. TNC will collaborate with Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District to restore the wetland and expects the effort to begin in early 2026. The project aims to filter and store runoff before it flows into nearby Buckeye Lake by using the restored wetland to naturally filter out the overabundance of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment.

Under the project, water flowing through a straightened agricultural ditch passes through a restored wetland, naturally treating the runoff from farm fields before the water flows downstream to Buckeye Lake. The project builds on the success of past partner efforts that have been effective in reducing nutrient pollution and harmful algal blooms in the lake in recent years.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture estimates this project has the potential to remove 6,107 pounds of nitrogen and 315 pounds of phosphorous preventing it from being delivered into Buckeye Lake each year, helping to preserve the health of Ohio waters. It will also serve as an important step in utilizing TNC's science and local relationships to establish regional priorities for stream and wetland restoration in Central Ohio.

"There are tangible impacts we are experiencing from climate change, including warmer summers and heavier rainstorms, which are washing fertilizers and sediment from farms and into the water creating ideal conditions for harmful algae blooms," said Adam Lehmann, Central Ohio water manager for TNC in Ohio. "Wetlands act as nature's kidneys, filtering out excess nutrients and sediment, and by restoring this crucial natural infrastructure, we can help reduce the extent and severity of these algal blooms and improve water quality by using nature as a solution."

As a global leader in home fragrance and personal care, Bath & Body Works is committed to shaping a future that's resilient and responsible, creating meaningful impact for a brighter future. Learn more about this initiative here.

