Century Partners Real Estate Inc.: Auto Glass Brands Rapidly Expanding Footprint in the Sunbelt

Tampa-Based Operator Plans to Grow to More Than 40 Locations by 2026

Auto Glass Brands LLC (DBA Nations Auto Glass and Mikes Auto Glass) has embarked an aggressive expansion program throughout the Southeast and Midwest. The company has operated in the Tampa market for over 35 years, with 5 locations open and operating, with 17 in development set to complete by the end of 2025.

Mike's Auto Glass location in Tampa, Florida

The company has dominated its niche through exemplary customer service, the best auto glass technicians, and hands-on management.

"Our unique front-and-center retail concept, combined with top-tier training and a relentless focus on customer service, has truly set us apart. We're not just another glass repair and replacement service-we're redefining the customer experience and raising the standard in this industry." -- Justin Faltus, CEO

After acquiring the company in 2017, Faltus set his sights on expanding the business beyond the Tampa market, with a strong focus on high-quality real estate. Nations Auto Glass recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Augusta, Georgia-its first outside of Florida-as well as a new location in Lakeland, Florida.

"These locations are strategically positioned for success," Faltus added. "We focus on strong real estate fundamentals, ensuring our stores are in high-visibility, easily accessible areas with strong traffic counts. This makes it convenient for customers to find us and get the service they need quickly and efficiently."

To support its rapid expansion, Auto Glass Brands has partnered with Marc Merchant at Century Partners Real Estate as its exclusive broker for all real estate services, including sale-leasebacks, site selection, leasing, and capital sourcing.

"Justin has a great business model and is one of the hardest-working people I have ever met," remarked Merchant. "His disciplined approach to site selection and emphasis on high-quality construction have truly set Auto Glass Brands apart from his competitors in the industry. Our team is very excited about the successful store openings in Augusta and Lakeland. Stay tuned for new locations coming online in Miami, Jacksonville, Crystal River, and Melbourne as well as upcoming locations in Wisconsin, Texas, and Tennessee."

Auto Glass Brands is actively seeking new retail locations to occupy as it continues to expand.

For more information on Auto Glass Brands and its acquisition criteria, please contact mmerchant@centurypartnersre.com.

SOURCE: Century Partners Real Estate Inc.

