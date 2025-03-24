SKIMS ACQUIRES SKKN BY KIM FROM KIM KARDASHIAN AND COTY, BRINGING KARDASHIAN'S BEAUTY NIL RIGHTS & VENTURES UNDER THE SKIMS BRAND

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKIMS, the lifestyle company co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, has acquired SKKN by Kim from Kim Kardashian and COTY, bringing her beauty NIL rights and ventures under the SKIMS brand. This bold move marks a pivotal expansion for SKIMS, expanding its portfolio beyond apparel.

Since its 2019 debut, SKIMS has redefined inclusivity and innovation, delivering solutions for every body-spanning shapewear, intimates, loungewear, swimwear, pajamas, and the recently announced NikeSKIMS activewear partnership with Nike. Now, by acquiring Kardashian's majority stake and Coty's minority stake in SKKN by Kim, SKIMS consolidates Kardashian's lifestyle portfolio, integrating her expertise in cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance into its ecosystem.

Kardashian's beauty legacy is undeniable. Her 2017 launch of KKW Beauty sparked a contouring revolution, while KKW Fragrance won "Fragrance of the Year" at the 2020 FiFi Awards. SKKN by Kim further elevated her influence, blending minimalist luxury with science-driven skincare.

"My mission has always been to create products that resonate deeply-whether it's shapewear and lingerie that empowers or make-up and skincare that transforms," says Kardashian, SKIMS Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder. "Uniting everything under the SKIMS brand streamlines that vision."

"This acquisition isn't just growth," says Jens Grede, CEO and Co-Founder of SKIMS. "It's about the strength of our brand and our ability to enter a new category with authority."

Through this acquisition, SKIMS will open its doors to expand into beauty, skincare, and fragrance, leveraging Kardashian's proven expertise to redefine these categories with SKIMS global and retail DTC footprint. With plans to start launching in 2026, SKIMS is poised to reshape the beauty and fragrance industry as it has apparel-details forthcoming.

ABOUT SKIMS

Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is creating the next generation of Women's underwear, loungewear, and shapewear and setting new standards by providing solutions for every body. From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, the brand's goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance the industry forward. SKIMS sells directly through SKIMS.com, permanent store locations in Georgetown, Aventura, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, New York and select retailers globally listed here.

