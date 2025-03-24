CACI Named to Top Workplaces USA 2025 Five Years in a Row

For the fifth consecutive year, CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) was named a Top Workplace USA by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. This latest accolade is a result of the company's strong culture and legacy spanning more than 60 years.

"At CACI, our employees enjoy daily opportunities to support national security, grow their skills, and expand their horizons," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to offer a workplace where ethics and integrity fuel our progress and inspire us to aim higher. We are driven to deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers by offering our team the resources and support needed to thrive - and the opportunity to break new ground."

CACI's talented workforce works with some of our nation's most mission-critical government agencies to tackle their increasingly complex and evolving challenges. CACI provides meaningful opportunities backed by leading benefits, dynamic career growth, and a strong track record of business success with limitless possibilities.

Top Workplaces 2025 awardees are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. CACI earned this designation after receiving specific recognition and praise by respondents for its impressive leadership, workplace environment, integrity, and opportunities against industry benchmarks.

CACI has also recently been named a Top Workplace in several regions, as well as a World's Most Admired Companies for 2025 by Fortune magazine for the eighth consecutive year.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 25,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

