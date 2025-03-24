Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) announced today that Westlake Epoxy plans to launch several new products at the European Coatings Show (ECS) 2025, March 25 to 27, 2025, in Germany. Westlake Epoxy will be showcasing at booth # 5-349 its latest innovations designed to enhance robustness, safety, and performance.

At Westlake, we challenge ourselves to do more, to go further in our quest for improved sustainability. As such we strive to develop new technologies that help support customer sustainability initiatives. We are proud to present at ECS our newly introduced EpoVIVE portfolio of products that provide sustainability advantages as compared to traditional Westlake formulas in one or more of the following categories:

Lower Carbon Footprint : Utilize ISCC PLUS mass-balanced bio circular or circular raw materials to reduce carbon emissions.

: Utilize ISCC PLUS mass-balanced bio circular or circular raw materials to reduce carbon emissions. Energy Efficiency: Combine renewable energy with energy-efficient practices to reduce the carbon footprint.

Combine renewable energy with energy-efficient practices to reduce the carbon footprint. Safer Materials : Use of safer materials that are free from SVHC (substances of very high concern) and CMR (carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic), improving safe handling.

: Use of safer materials that are free from SVHC (substances of very high concern) and CMR (carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic), improving safe handling. Emission Reductions : Achieve lower VOC (volatile organic compounds) waterborne epoxy resin dispersions, contributing to the reduction of VOC emissions during customer applications.

: Achieve lower VOC (volatile organic compounds) waterborne epoxy resin dispersions, contributing to the reduction of VOC emissions during customer applications. More Circular Solutions: Support improved circularity with innovative formulations and recycling processes that allow for enhanced ability to reuse, recycle, or repurpose products in the EpoVIVE portfolio.

Designed to meet the increasing demand for low-emission, and SVHC-free alternatives that use bio-circular or circular materials, these cutting-edge products offer enhanced durability, corrosion protection, and ease of use while improving our environmental footprint through operational innovations and product offerings with reduced environmental impacts.

The EpoVIVE range introduces NEW EPIKOTE Resins 901 and 902, providing CMR-free alternatives to conventional C12-C14 diluted resins for high-performance flooring. The portfolio also features the AQUAREOUS epoxy systems enabling lower volatile organic compound (VOC), solvent-free coatings for concrete and metal, while SVHC-free AZURES products deliver CMR free labelled, high-performance solutions for coatings, civil engineering, and adhesives

In addition to the EpoVIVE portfolio, Westlake Epoxy will introduce the ENABLING Curing Agent EPIKURE 6874-WZ-50, which simplifies waterborne formulations and enhances corrosion protection for smooth steel.

"Our commitment to improved sustainability drives us to continuously innovate and deliver solutions that help our customers meet their environmental and performance goals. The launch of the EpoVIVE portfolio and related product developments reflect Westlake Epoxy's dedication to reducing the environmental impact of our products while maintaining our high standards of quality and performance," said Karl-Martin Schellerer, Westlake Senior Vice President Performance and Essential Materials, Europe and Asia.

To learn more about EpoVIVE products and Westlake Epoxy's new innovations for the coatings industry, we invite you to participate in the presentations "New Low labelled Resin Blends for Epoxy Flooring Applications" presented by Patrick Deudon, on Tuesday, March 25th at 14:30 14:50, booth 3-742, Hall 3, and "Novel Waterborne Epoxy Systems: Boosting your Coating Performance", presented by Dominique Vandenberghe, on Wednesday, March 26th at 13:50 14:10, booth 5-243, Hall 5.

Westlake Epoxy aspires to continuously improve its Environmental, Sustainable and Governance journey. Westlake Epoxy is committed to reducing its carbon footprint through purposefully sourcing more sustainable raw materials, and refining and improving manufacturing processes. Together, we are enhancing your life every day!

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

