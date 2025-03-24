Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
24.03.25
21:47 Uhr
51,20 Euro
+1,60
+3,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2025 22:46 Uhr
Brookfield Corporation Completes Annual Filings

Finanznachrichten News

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation ("Brookfield") (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that it has filed its 2024 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR+. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/) and a hardcopy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Brookfield Corporation
Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bn.brookfield.com (http://bn.brookfield.com) or contact:

Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com
Investor Relations:
Katie Battaglia
Tel: (212) 776-2252
Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com

