New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Luxus Conservus, a new luxury concierge service, announces its launch with a unique membership-based model that combines personalized experiences, business services, and exclusive event access. The service opens its waitlist this week, offering carefully curated experiences and connections for discerning prospective members.

The service provides members with direct access to a team of experienced advisors who facilitate high-end experiences across multiple categories, including sports events, fashion shows, and business services. Members receive preferred pricing on exclusive experiences while maintaining personal connections with their dedicated concierge team.

Photo Courtesy to Luxus Conservus.



"Luxus Conservus represents the convergence of luxury experiences and personal service," says Naif Hernandez, founding partner. "We're creating a platform where members can access exceptional experiences while building meaningful connections within our community."

The service differentiates itself through three key elements: personalized advisor relationships, diverse experience offerings, and competitive mid-market pricing. Members gain access to exclusive events such as the

Sporting events, fashion shows, yacht and bespoke private jet charters, specialized business services including estate planning and LLC incorporation assistance, to name a few. More services and incentives are onboarding soon as LC improves and strengthens meaningful relationships and community building.





The membership process involves a careful vetting system, beginning with a waitlist application and questionnaire, followed by a personal interview to ensure alignment between potential members and the service's offerings.

This selective approach maintains the quality and exclusivity of the membership community. The founding team brings together diverse touches in luxury services. Naif J. Hernandez contributes extensive vendor relations and wellness industry experience. Brian K. Ma adds his previous catering/cafe experience where he traveled and met industry folks in fashion and nightlife and NYC community building skills.

Photo Courtesy to Brian Koan Ma. EPN Fashion Week during NYFW



Miss Delany is the director. The service launches its waitlist with initial member acceptance beginning soon.

About Luxus Conservus

Luxus Conservus is an experiences concierge service for invite-only members. LC accepts applications everywhere. Members have access to a range of services (high end sporting events, fashion shows, bespoke business services, members networking, and many more to come). LC advisors will provide personal assistance throughout your membership. luxusconservus

Media Contacts

Instagram:

@luxusconservus

@briankoanma

@naif_hernandez

