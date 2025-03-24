Dubai-Based Broker Kamil Magomedov Completes Record Sale of Three Entire Buildings in Under Seven Hours Amid Escalating Demand at Expo City

Kamil Magomedov, a premier real estate investment brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, has achieved an exceptional milestone by selling three complete residential buildings within a mere seven hours at Expo City, Dubai's emerging real estate epicenter. This unprecedented transaction highlights Expo City's rapid ascent as a globally recognized hotspot for strategic real estate investment.

Expo City is positioned to evolve into Dubai's newest World Trade Center district by 2026, already capturing significant interest from international investors. Projected to attract an annual footfall exceeding 2.5 million visitors and host over 300 high-profile events per year, Expo City represents an extraordinary and timely investment opportunity. By 2032, planned expansions are expected to boost annual visitor numbers to over 6 million across more than 600 events annually.

"Expo City is experiencing remarkable growth, rapidly becoming one of the world's most compelling destinations for property investors. The intersection of unprecedented demand with constrained supply conditions has fostered a highly attractive market environment, generating robust rental yields for investors," remarked Kamil Magomedov, a distinguished real estate investment advisor specializing in premium investment opportunities and branded residential developments across Dubai.

Currently, Expo City's residential offerings total approximately 1,100 units distributed across the Al-Waha Residences, Mangroove Residences, and the Rove Hotel. With Sky Residences and Sidr Residences expected to deliver an additional 1,000 units by 2028, the total stock will reach only around 2,100 units-significantly below the projected requirement. Beginning in 2026, Expo City will necessitate at least 4,000 residential units to adequately accommodate between 8,000 and 10,000 event attendees. This substantial gap between supply and demand presents investors with rental yields projected at an attractive 13-16%, markedly surpassing the market average.

The recently unveiled Al-Waha Residences, characterized by boutique-style, low-rise buildings (G+1, G+2) comprising between 10 to 50 units each, have rapidly become a preferred asset class among discerning investors. The strategic opportunity to acquire entire buildings for conversion into short-term rental properties near Dubai's future central business district has accelerated sales velocity. Notably, entire buildings are being purchased faster than individual units, reflecting a robust investor appetite for flexible, high-yield assets.

Expo City's advanced infrastructure, prime location, and the impending relocation of Dubai World Trade Center operations to this district have significantly enhanced its attractiveness as a global investment magnet. The compelling blend of limited housing supply, surging demand, and ongoing infrastructure improvements positions Expo City as an exceptional high-growth investment opportunity.

To further guide potential investors, Kamil Magomedov has launched an informative video series on his YouTube channel, offering expert insights and in-depth analyses on Dubai's real estate market dynamics. His latest video thoroughly examines the strategic advantages and economic rationale behind investing in Expo City.

Kamil Magomedov is a renowned real estate investment specialist affiliated with Provident Real Estate, a distinguished Tier 1 brokerage firm in the Middle East. With an extensive professional background in investment strategy, urban development, and governmental advisory roles, Kamil consistently identifies emerging high-growth real estate investments ahead of market trends. His previous roles include serving as CEO of a prominent investment group, strategic advisor to the CEO of Forbes Russia, and Minister of Investment in a key Russian region. He also contributed significantly to developing the master plan and growth strategy for a new urban area in Russia's Far East.

Investors interested in capitalizing on Expo City's unparalleled growth trajectory are encouraged to act promptly. For immediate assistance in securing strategic real estate assets within Dubai's most promising investment destination, contact Kamil Magomedov today.

Media Contact:

Kamil Magomedov

Provident Real Estate

Phone: +971501610143

YouTube: Kamil Magomedov Real Estate

Instagram: @kamilmagrealestate

Email: kamil@providentestate.com

SOURCE: Kamil Magomedov

